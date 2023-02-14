Meet Unicorn & Lion - Business Management Consultancy
New economy business experts launch visionary business management consultancy to propel global innovators working towards improving the human condition.
Seattle, WA, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Unicorn & Lion (UnL) is a newly formed, one-of-a-kind business management consultancy specialising in advisory for new economy industries. UnL helps early, mid-stage, and Fortune 500 companies adeptly navigate their most complicated business challenges and deals so they can do good for the world.
UnL’s core services include consulting and advising, due diligence, capital raising support and interim executive management. Its co-founders, Terrance “Terry” Berland and Alicia “Ali” McKenzie, share a long history working together to take on business problems.
“When a financing is doomed, Unicorn & Lion step in and do that superman thing where they put the train back on the track before it crashes,” said Oren Klaff, Global business leader, Investor and author of Pitch Anything.
Terry and Ali have more than 50 years of combined managerial experience and operate on a Principal/CoS (Chief of Staff) advisory model. Having formerly worked for global powerhouses including Bear Stearns, McKinsey & Company, Russell Investments, Lehman Brothers and Nordstrom, UnL brings diverse and deep expertise to its clients. Terry and Ali’s former roles have spanned Board Governance, Executive Management, Line Management, and Portfolio, Program, and Project Management.
“Once Ali and I discovered the exponential impact we could have as a team and our shared desire to help improve the human condition we knew we were on the cusp of something big,” shared UnL Principal Terry Berland.
Unicorn & Lion came to be over a couple glasses of gin and a lofty conversation in an Oxford pub. The core of UnL’s name, the unicorn and lion, is an homage to Ali and Terry’s strengths and uniquely diverse points of view. This is how UnL approaches their client relationships: with complete collaboration. Their shared ownership approach drives positive impacts.
