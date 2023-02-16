EloQ Communications’ MD Clāra Ly-Le Named to PRovoke Media’s Innovator 25 APAC

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Vietnam based–EloQ Communications’ managing director, has been announced in this year's PRovoke Media's Innovator 25 APAC. This list includes the world's most pioneering and prestigious public relations practitioners. This also marks the first time a Vietnamese public relations practitioner was recognized in this playground, since Innovator 25’s first establishment in 2013.