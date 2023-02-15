Emplicity PEO Announces the Appointment of Vik Kochhar to Senior Vice President of Sales as They Expand HR Outsourcing Services Nationwide

Emplicity, a prominent provider of PEO services in California, has recently appointed Vik Kochhar as the new Senior Vice President of Sales. The company is thrilled to have him on board and is confident that his expertise and leadership skills will help the Sales Organization achieve its strategic objectives and drive the company's nationwide growth and success.