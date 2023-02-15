Emplicity PEO Announces the Appointment of Vik Kochhar to Senior Vice President of Sales as They Expand HR Outsourcing Services Nationwide
Emplicity, a prominent provider of PEO services in California, has recently appointed Vik Kochhar as the new Senior Vice President of Sales. The company is thrilled to have him on board and is confident that his expertise and leadership skills will help the Sales Organization achieve its strategic objectives and drive the company's nationwide growth and success.
Irvine, CA, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emplicity is excited to announce the appointment of Vik Kochhar to Senior Vice President of Sales. As their new Senior Vice President, Vik will be leading the Sales Organization to achieve their strategic objectives and driving the company’s growth and success that coincide with their strategy to grow the sales organization into a national platform. Under his leadership, they will be rapidly growing the sales organization with a very strong focus on their vertical strategy, effective customer service, and client retention.
"I am eager to take on the responsibilities and challenges in my new role. I am fully committed to continuing to work hard and making a positive impact on our company, partners, and clients. I am confident that with our collective efforts, we will achieve even greater success in the future," Vik Kochhar.
Mr. Kochhar has over two decades of leadership experience where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and the ability to always drive sales growth. Vik’s strong servant leadership style inspires and motivates his teams to perform at their best, achieve their goals, and create a winning culture.
"Vik has established himself as a leader of leaders and we are fortunate to have one of the PEO industry’s most gifted sales executives on our team," CEO, Vic Tanon.
Emplicity has been a leading provider of PEO services in California since 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. The company offers a variety of HR solutions to small and midsize businesses, including HR outsourcing, payroll processing, employee benefits, and risk management.
Those interested in learning more about Emplicity's services and career opportunities can visit the company's website at emplicity.com. With Vik and his team, Emplicity is poised for continued growth and success as a leading nationwide provider of PEO services.
"I am eager to take on the responsibilities and challenges in my new role. I am fully committed to continuing to work hard and making a positive impact on our company, partners, and clients. I am confident that with our collective efforts, we will achieve even greater success in the future," Vik Kochhar.
Mr. Kochhar has over two decades of leadership experience where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and the ability to always drive sales growth. Vik’s strong servant leadership style inspires and motivates his teams to perform at their best, achieve their goals, and create a winning culture.
"Vik has established himself as a leader of leaders and we are fortunate to have one of the PEO industry’s most gifted sales executives on our team," CEO, Vic Tanon.
Emplicity has been a leading provider of PEO services in California since 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. The company offers a variety of HR solutions to small and midsize businesses, including HR outsourcing, payroll processing, employee benefits, and risk management.
Those interested in learning more about Emplicity's services and career opportunities can visit the company's website at emplicity.com. With Vik and his team, Emplicity is poised for continued growth and success as a leading nationwide provider of PEO services.
Contact
EmplicityContact
Vik Kochhar
(213) 465-7622
https://emplicity.com
Vik Kochhar
(213) 465-7622
https://emplicity.com
Categories