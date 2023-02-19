SMC Exhibits at SLAS 2023 – Lab Automation in San Diego, Feb. 26-28, 2023
Visit the SMC Booth 1943 to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology and the opportunity to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies to support the laboratory automation marketplace.
Noblesville, IN, February 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Products on exhibit will be:
Pinch Valve Technology
Solenoid Diaphragm Pump for Liquids
Liquid Isolation Valve Technology
Static Neutralization Products
Micro Flow Control & Sensors
Electric Linear & Rotary Actuators
Electric Grippers
Chillers
SLAS 2023 Exhibition Hours:
Sunday, February 26, 4:00-7:00 PM
Monday, February 27, 10:00-6:00 PM
Tuesday, February 28, 10:00-6:00 PM
Visit SMC at Booth 1943, SLAS – Lab Automation Fair at San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Drive.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
