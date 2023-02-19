Choice Home Care Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award
Ottawa, Canada, February 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Choice Home Care announced today that it received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care Leader in Experience Award from Home Care Pulse (HCP), the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Choice Home Care is now recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program.
This accomplishment demonstrates Choice Home Care’s long-term dedication to excellence and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Choice Home Care clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period Choice Home care received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, and client/caregiver compatibility. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the Choice Home Care management team set goals to reach the highest level of experience possible.
Eddie Chu, Founder & Managing Director of Choice Home Care said: "We are incredibly proud and humbled to receive the 2023 Best of Home Care - Leader in Experience Award from HCP. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care for our clients and their families through our amazing caregiving staff. At Choice Home Care, we believe that every person deserves the best care possible, and we are constantly improving and innovating our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We would like to thank our clients and caregivers for their trust and support, and we promise to continue striving for excellence in all we do."
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
About Choice Home Care
Choice Home Care is a leading home care service provider based in Ottawa, with a mission to provide exceptional care and support to individuals who require assistance in their daily living. The organization was founded in 2011 with a commitment to helping seniors and other individuals improve their independence and quality of life in the comfort of their own homes.
Website: www.choicehomecare.ca
Media Contact: Manish Sharma
Phone: 819 319 4512
Email: Manish.sharma@choicehealthcare.ca
Categories