AMPP Promotes Tim Gonzalez to Director of Corporate Outreach and Advocacy
AMPP announces the promotion of Tim Gonzalez as the Director of the association’s new Corporate Outreach and Advocacy Program.
Houston, TX, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) announces the promotion of Tim Gonzalez as the Director of the association’s new Corporate Outreach and Advocacy Program. Gonzalez brings over a decade of experience working in stakeholder relations at various organizations.
“AMPP prides itself on cultivating homegrown talent. Tim quickly gained recognition through his knowledge of the role of higher-level management in member companies that impact the ecosystem of the materials communities,” said AMPP CEO Bob Chalker. “In Tim’s new role, I know he will continue to provide unmatched commitment as he advocates for our members and industries.”
Using his vast experience at organizations such as the American Petroleum Institute and the American Bureau of Shipping, Gonzalez will build and nurture inter-organization and key corporate relationships to drive and increase the value of AMPP to asset owners and government agencies connected with asset owners and additional strategic member segments.
“Creating partnerships and collaborations that advance and shape this industry have always been important to me,” said Gonzalez. “In the outreach and advocacy role, I can work with members, industry groups, elected officials, and others to develop and implement strategies that positively impact the corrosion and coatings industries and drive the success of the AMPP mission.”
Gonzalez earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business, Trade and Commerce from the University of Houston and his Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.
The AMPP Government Relations Manager position will also report to Gonzalez to support that growing, strategic area.
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization serving more than 30,000 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
“AMPP prides itself on cultivating homegrown talent. Tim quickly gained recognition through his knowledge of the role of higher-level management in member companies that impact the ecosystem of the materials communities,” said AMPP CEO Bob Chalker. “In Tim’s new role, I know he will continue to provide unmatched commitment as he advocates for our members and industries.”
Using his vast experience at organizations such as the American Petroleum Institute and the American Bureau of Shipping, Gonzalez will build and nurture inter-organization and key corporate relationships to drive and increase the value of AMPP to asset owners and government agencies connected with asset owners and additional strategic member segments.
“Creating partnerships and collaborations that advance and shape this industry have always been important to me,” said Gonzalez. “In the outreach and advocacy role, I can work with members, industry groups, elected officials, and others to develop and implement strategies that positively impact the corrosion and coatings industries and drive the success of the AMPP mission.”
Gonzalez earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business, Trade and Commerce from the University of Houston and his Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.
The AMPP Government Relations Manager position will also report to Gonzalez to support that growing, strategic area.
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization serving more than 30,000 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Categories