GrayMeta Appoints Aaron Edell as President and CEO
GrayMeta, Inc. today announced that Media & Entertainment veteran Aaron Edell has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer and President. Edell is joining GrayMeta from AWS, where he was Head of Business for Customer Cloud Intelligence, building a new solution and business from scratch that scaled to thousands of AWS’ largest customers.
Beverly Hills, CA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GrayMeta, Inc. today announced that Media & Entertainment veteran Aaron Edell has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer and President.
Edell is joining GrayMeta from AWS, where he was Head of Business for Customer Cloud Intelligence, building a new solution and business from scratch that scaled to thousands of AWS’ largest customers.
Today, with over 100 customers in the Media and Entertainment space, GrayMeta has established itself as an essential part of the media workflow.
“Helping customers migrate and repurpose their massive libraries of content locked away on video cassette tape has been a passion of mine since joining SAMMA Systems way back in 2008,” said Edell. “Coming back to GrayMeta I’m thrilled to find that not only are we still doing that, but we’re able to give customers the world’s most sophisticated and full-featured video playback and QC capability that enables a revolutionary, streamlined media pipeline for all content whether born digital or migrated from tape.”
Edell continued, “The opportunity that excites me the most is Curio, GrayMeta’s solution that automatically cracks open all of your media assets using machine learning to extract insights and data previously unavailable at scale so you can generate new revenue and save money.”
“On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Aaron back to the GrayMeta team,” said Mark Gray, GrayMeta Board Director. “I’ve worked with Aaron for almost 20 years. He is a proven leader, whose experience in media and entertainment, machine learning, and scaling companies uniquely positions him to take GrayMeta to its next phase of growth.”
About Aaron Edell
After a few years of producing television and documentaries, in 2008 Aaron joined a small New York-based company called SAMMA Systems as a delivery and support engineer. Some of the SAMMA Robot installations Aaron performed are still in production today, supported by GrayMeta. Later that year, SAMMA was acquired by Front Porch Digital where Aaron went on to become a Solutions Architect, designing broadcast automation and asset management systems for the world’s largest broadcasters and entertainment companies. After Oracle acquired Front Porch Digital, Aaron joined a new startup based in Southern California called GrayMeta in 2015 as employee #2. From 2015 to 2017, Aaron helped to grow GrayMeta from 2 people to 20, building its first products (including what eventually became known as Curio), writing patents, and working through GrayMeta’s merger with ArchiMedia. In 2017, Aaron left to help found his own startup, Machine Box, which he grew and sold to Veritone. Post-sale, Aaron served as a Senior Director of Product Management at Veritone until November 2019 when he joined AWS. Aaron has spent the past three plus years developing and growing a new business within AWS focused on solutions to help customers optimize their cloud spend. He scaled a team from four people to over 200 and helped to generate over $100M in net new revenue for AWS.
About GrayMeta
GrayMeta is the leading provider of video tape migration solutions, world-class video QC solutions, and machine learning-driven metadata solutions that decrease operational expenses, ensure content integrity, and unleash monetary value for content owners around the world. For more information about GrayMeta, visit graymeta.com.
