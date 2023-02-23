Nuvi Global Congratulates Julio Chavez's Promotion
Julio’s Promotion is a sure sign of a successful win within Nuvi Global for now and for the future.
Ontario, CA, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nuvi Global Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Julio Chavez to the esteemed position of Director of Sales and Field Developer. Chavez's outstanding record as a distributor and corporate leader has made him the perfect fit for this crucial new role, which builds upon his previous title as Region Field Developer.
The announcement was received with great enthusiasm from Nuvi Global's leadership team, including Victor Chavez, Chairman and CEO of Nuvi Global Inc. "Those who know Julio are well aware of his deep commitment to Nuvi Global's mission and vision," said Victor Chavez. "With his extensive experience and proven success, we have complete confidence that he will continue to achieve exceptional results for our Independent Business Owners."
As Director of Sales and Field Development, Julio will be responsible for overseeing Nuvi Global's sales strategy, as well as focusing on incentives and recognition for our independent business owners, field leadership development, training, and education. His exceptional leadership and dedication to Nuvi Global's mission will play a crucial role in the company's ongoing success.
This promotion is a testament to Nuvi Global's unwavering commitment to recognizing and investing in the best talent, and we are confident that Julio will continue to make an outstanding contribution to the company in his new role. We look forward to seeing him drive continued success and growth for Nuvi Global's independent sales force.
Jacob Flores
1 (844) 740-6938
https://nuviglobal.com/
