Terence Cunningham Becomes LEARN’s Director of Development
Old Lyme, CT, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To help serve the school districts, students, and families in southeastern Connecticut, the LEARN Board of Directors appointed Mr. Terence Cunningham as Director of Development. Mr. Cunningham will begin with LEARN on February 22.
As Director of Development for LEARN, Mr. Cunningham will be responsible for new service and service improvement, research, design and development, implementation, and evaluation. He will act as a catalyst for change and growth, further connecting LEARN to the local, regional, and statewide educational communities. “LEARN’s Director of Development innovates to ensure our internal and external customers are served to the very best of our ability. The person in this position builds and expands partnerships, ensures that our agency implements a systemic model of continuous improvement, and coordinates resources as we strive to solve problems and deliver services that benefit the schools in our region and their students. Terence Cunningham is the person for this job. I cannot wait to see the areas of growth in our agency over the next 5 years with Terence as a member of our leadership team,” stated Kate Ericson, LEARN’s Executive Director.
Prior to accepting the position with LEARN, Mr. Cunningham was the Regional Director of Adult and Continuing Education for the Danbury Public School System. As the Regional Director, he managed multiple programs that served Danbury and the surrounding communities. Adult High School Completion, General Educational Development (GED), English as a Second Language (ESL), and Citizenship were among the core programs Cunningham managed.
In addition to his time in Danbury, Cunningham served as an administrator in both Maryland and New Jersey. He worked for Prince Georges County Public Schools in Maryland, as a Student Services Supervisor, and Newark Public Schools in New Jersey, as an Elementary School Principal. During his tenure in Newark, he also served as Special Assistant to the Superintendent. While in New Jersey, Cunningham acted as a Whole School Reform Specialist, supporting the New Jersey Department of Education School Reform Project. This project was a unique and essential educational reform movement for which Terence served for several years.
Terence received his bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Stockton University. He earned a master’s degree in education from Howard University in School Counseling and an additional master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from The College of New Jersey. With his educational background and professional experience, Terence stated that he “looks forward to the role at LEARN where he can continue to ensure that students and their families receive the support and educational services that will positively affect their lives and the community at large.”
Please join the entire LEARN team in welcoming Terence Cunningham to southeastern Connecticut.
About LEARN
LEARN is southeastern Connecticut’s Regional Educational Service Center. LEARN pursues equitable and just systems of education, builds the skills and knowledge of the educational community, and designs innovative, efficient, and effective programs, services, and solutions. LEARN is committed to forging a better future for each learner.
To LEARN more, visit www.learn.k12.ct.us.
