Shufti Pro Partners with KYC Portal to Meet Its AML Needs
Shufti Pro chooses KYC Portal to meet its AML requirements and help its clients become more efficient in digital onboarding.
London, United Kingdom, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, a globally trusted IDV platform, chooses KYC Portal, an award-winning Client Lifecycle Management platform, to collate information relevant to entities and applicants being assessed.
KYC Portal is a Client Lifecycle Management platform that caters to the end-to-end process of due diligence and KYC processes. From onboarding a customer until that relationship ends, KYC Portal works around the clock to alert its partners on risks in real time. The system has a powerful risk-scoring engine allowing organisations to define their regulatory process at a product or service level, embedded document management system, inbuilt workflows, and much more.
Shufti Pro has been serving a large number of companies operating in various industries across the world with its state-of-the-art identity verification solutions and strategies to meet global KYC & AML regulations. The company offers customisable services with 99.3% verification accuracy and many other IDV features to help companies strengthen their security systems.
Dealing with several companies from diverse industries, Shufti Pro is required to be more efficient in terms of storing essential data of its partners. Moreover, centralising and simplifying the process of CDD and reducing cost is something every IDV service provider looks for. That is why KYC Portal was the best choice in order to meet such requirements.
Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro, commented, “A large number of companies have been using our IDV services to combat fraud. With such a customer base, we are required to be vigilant in terms of helping them store their essential data. Getting in touch with KYC Portal has made it a lot easier for us to offer our services without any obstacle.”
Nickii Mallia, Business Development Manager at KYC Portal, said, “Being a Client Lifecycle Management platform, we are glad to onboard Shufti Pro as our partner. We will help them to achieve their mission of developing a safe business environment across the globe by eliminating the room for crimes.”
About KYC Portal
KYC Portal offers a client lifecycle management platform that caters end-to-end processes of CDD and KYC. From onboarding the new customers to the end of the partnership, KYC Portal works around the clock to make its partners aware of potential risks. The system has a powerful risk scoring engine allowing organisations to define their regulatory process at a product or service level, embedded document management system, inbuilt workflows and much more.
About Shufti Pro
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. Given the ability to verify 3000+ documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages with an accuracy rate of 99.3%. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
