Self-Storage Facility Opens in Fairview, Oregon
Fairview, OR, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fairview Storage announced today that their new storage facility in Fairview, Oregon is now open. The business is located at 20920 NE Sandy Blvd, near the corner of Fairview Pkwy and NE Sandy Blvd, just north of I-84.
Fairview Storage is the newest self-storage facility in the area and features 509 units totaling 108,856 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. The operation offers both self-storage and RV storage units. The self-storage units range from indoor ground level access units in sizes of 5 x 5 and 5 x 10, and drive-up units ranging in size from 10 x 10 and 12 x 25.
The facility also offers enclosed RV and boat storage units in a range of sizes from 14 x 33 to as large as 16 x 50 for the largest RVs and boats. These units all come with 110V, 20 Amp power which can be upgraded to a 30 Amp RV plug.
The facility is scheduled to be a U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer, meaning it will have moving trucks available to reserve.
Fairview Storage has installed the “nokē Smart Access Control System,” which allows storage customers to use an app on their phone to enter the facility as well as lock and unlock their storage unit. This feature eliminates the need for keys and adds a new level of security for the customer. RV and boat storage customers will also be able to use the app to automatically open and close their unit door.
The storage operation also features 24-hour recorded video surveillance with HD cameras throughout the property, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.
Fairview Storage was designed by VLMK Engineering and Design of Portland, OR, and was built by Forge Building Company of Boise, ID. The business is owned by Fairview Storage LLC and professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.
"We're ecstatic to be given the chance to manage this brand-new, state-of-the-art storage facility," stated Adam Louder, the District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. Louder added, "We anticipate that the residents of Fairview and neighboring areas will recognize the exceptional amenities and service that Fairview Storage offers."
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 110 managed and owned locations with storage facilities in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-Storage
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
