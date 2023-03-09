55Haitao Group Founder and CEO Alan Gu Listed Among Top 30 US Partnership Marketing Changemakers 2023
Gu was handpicked from a number of peer nominations in the affiliate, performance, and influencer marketing spaces.
Pasadena, CA, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 55Haitao Group, a leading marketing technology company, announces that its Founder & CEO, Alan Gu, has been included in Hello Partner's Top 30 US Partnership Marketing Changemakers 2023 for his outstanding contribution to the e-commerce industry.
Hello Partner is a global social impact consultancy group that recognizes individuals who are making significant and positive changes in their respective fields. The Top 30 Changemakers list features individuals from diverse sectors such as business, technology, and environmental sustainability.
Gu was handpicked from a number of peer nominations in the affiliate, performance, and influencer marketing spaces. His selection is a testament to his exceptional leadership and drive for innovation in the e-commerce industry. Hello Partner acknowledged how Gu was able to harness technology and global talents, leading to the Group’s success in building a thriving and impactful marketing ecosystem that benefits partners, brands, and millions of global shoppers.
"I am immensely thrilled to be included in Hello Partner's Top 30 Changemakers list this year," said Alan Gu. "This recognition is not only a personal honor but a tribute to the incredible team at 55Haitao that works tirelessly to drive growth."
Alan and his team are committed to driving e-commerce innovation and creating more opportunities for consumers worldwide through various brands and platforms under its umbrella that include influencer marketing platforms, affiliate networks, and loyalty platforms.
Also listed alongside Gu in the Top 30 US Partnership Marketing Changemakers 2023 are CJ CEO Mayur Kshetramade, LTK Co-Founder and President Amber Venz Box, Affirm CEO Max Levchin, impact.com CMO Cristy Garcia, and FMTC CEO Brook Schaaf. Some of them will be joining the Hello Partner teams as partners and speakers at PI Live Miami in April. Hello Partner will be releasing a series of accolade lists throughout the year to acknowledge the best of the best in the industry.
“Our team has been working on expanding our offering and delivering the best solutions for our customers, especially in light of ecommerce’s momentous growth that we’ve seen in the past several months,” Gu said. “We are looking forward to bigger achievements this year.”
About 55Haitao
55Haitao Group is e-commerce industry’s leading solution in connecting advertisers, publishers, and consumers through various brands and platforms under its umbrella that include 55Haitao.com (China's largest shopping guide and forum for cross-border shoppers), Shoplooks, LinkHaitao, Linkbux, and MaxRebates. Founded in 2012, the global team consists of industry-leading experts in the US, Asia, and Europe.
For more information visit www.55haitao.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/55haitao-com
Hello Partner is a global social impact consultancy group that recognizes individuals who are making significant and positive changes in their respective fields. The Top 30 Changemakers list features individuals from diverse sectors such as business, technology, and environmental sustainability.
Gu was handpicked from a number of peer nominations in the affiliate, performance, and influencer marketing spaces. His selection is a testament to his exceptional leadership and drive for innovation in the e-commerce industry. Hello Partner acknowledged how Gu was able to harness technology and global talents, leading to the Group’s success in building a thriving and impactful marketing ecosystem that benefits partners, brands, and millions of global shoppers.
"I am immensely thrilled to be included in Hello Partner's Top 30 Changemakers list this year," said Alan Gu. "This recognition is not only a personal honor but a tribute to the incredible team at 55Haitao that works tirelessly to drive growth."
Alan and his team are committed to driving e-commerce innovation and creating more opportunities for consumers worldwide through various brands and platforms under its umbrella that include influencer marketing platforms, affiliate networks, and loyalty platforms.
Also listed alongside Gu in the Top 30 US Partnership Marketing Changemakers 2023 are CJ CEO Mayur Kshetramade, LTK Co-Founder and President Amber Venz Box, Affirm CEO Max Levchin, impact.com CMO Cristy Garcia, and FMTC CEO Brook Schaaf. Some of them will be joining the Hello Partner teams as partners and speakers at PI Live Miami in April. Hello Partner will be releasing a series of accolade lists throughout the year to acknowledge the best of the best in the industry.
“Our team has been working on expanding our offering and delivering the best solutions for our customers, especially in light of ecommerce’s momentous growth that we’ve seen in the past several months,” Gu said. “We are looking forward to bigger achievements this year.”
About 55Haitao
55Haitao Group is e-commerce industry’s leading solution in connecting advertisers, publishers, and consumers through various brands and platforms under its umbrella that include 55Haitao.com (China's largest shopping guide and forum for cross-border shoppers), Shoplooks, LinkHaitao, Linkbux, and MaxRebates. Founded in 2012, the global team consists of industry-leading experts in the US, Asia, and Europe.
For more information visit www.55haitao.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/55haitao-com
Contact
55HaitaoContact
Naomi Ganhinhin
+1-626-899-4409
http://55haitao.com
3452 E Foothill Blvd., 610
Pasadena, California, 91107
USA
Naomi Ganhinhin
+1-626-899-4409
http://55haitao.com
3452 E Foothill Blvd., 610
Pasadena, California, 91107
USA
Categories