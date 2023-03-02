Managing Director at a1qa, North America, Has Been a Member of the Forbes Technology Council Since 2020
Nadya Knysh, Managing director at a1qa, North America, continues sharing her 15-year QA expertise with other tech leaders at Forbes Technology Council.
Lakewood, CO, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In 2020, Nadya Knysh, Managing director at a1qa, North America, was accepted as a member of the Forbes Technology Council. Since that time, she has provided her professional opinion regarding more than 40 tech topics and continues contributing to the QA field.
Nadya has extensive experience in heading the Agile department, training in-house and customers engineers, mentoring, setting up account management practices, and helping clients create high-end IT solutions. Now, working as a managing director in North America, she designs operational plans, controls compliance with operating standards of performance, and makes sure that long-term goals are achieved on time.
Being a member of the Forbes Technology Council for 3 years, Nadya has written 10+ articles related to QA, project management, digitalization, and IT trends as well as taken part in 30+ Forbes panel discussions.
“I’m delighted to be among decisive executives of the Forbes Technology Council, who contribute to bolstering the tech field. For me, this is a unique opportunity to share expertise, talk about innovative strategies, and provide QA advice to help companies enhance ROI, speed up releases, and boost CX,” Nadya Knysh shared her thoughts.
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
About a1qa
a1qa is a 20-year pure-play software testing provider that supports global companies, including those from the F500 list, in enhancing software quality. Providing a comprehensive suite of QA services, 1,100+ QA specialists help clients accelerate go-to-market-time, increase ROI, improve CX, and attain other business and operational benefits. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 089 0499
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
