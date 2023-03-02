AMPP Names Alan Thomas as Its CEO
Houston, TX, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), a global nonprofit representing more than 32,000 members in the materials, corrosion and coatings industries, announces the selection of Alan Thomas as its new chief executive officer effective April 1.
“It is an honor to welcome Alan to AMPP,” said Amir Eliezer, chair of the AMPP Board of Directors and member of the CEO selection committee. “Alan is an accomplished executive with an admirable leadership track record of over 20 years in CEO roles in the association field and several business entities. Alan thoroughly understands our industry and AMPP’s mission and will continue a values-based leadership approach that will benefit our members. The board is confident that Alan, together with an expert staff team, will ensure the strong execution of AMPP’s Strategic Plan and take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead to increase the global impact that our members can have with their expertise in so many areas.”
Thomas added, “I am thrilled to join and lead AMPP forward. I greatly regard the organization’s rich history and am happy to add that at one point in my career, I was a member of both the former NACE and SSPC associations. AMPP has significant potential to continue reshaping the future of the corrosion and coatings industries, and I look forward to working with the passionate and talented global membership to accelerate innovation in industry.”
Before this appointment, Thomas served as the chief executive officer for GRIDIRON, LLC, where he oversaw the acquisition and total integration of a lower middle market SaaS company, doubling the size of the business. In 2014, Thomas launched Array Coating Technology, LLC, a full-service industrial blasting, coating, powder coating, and metal finishing company focused on the subsea oil and gas sector, where he cultivated strategic partnerships with industry leaders and customers. A past International Facility Management Association (IFMA) executive vice president and chief operating officer, he also was responsible for developing strategic alliances and channel partners globally for the international nonprofit.
Thomas earned his bachelor’s degree in Christian Education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a master’s in business administration in finance from Tulane University. He also is a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served for six years and received the U.S. Coast Guard Achievement Medal for distinguished leadership and exceptional performance of duty.
"After an extensive search, we know Alan is the right person to guide the organization as we continue to deliver value to our members and the industry," said Kristin Leonard, vice chair of the AMPP Global Center Board of Directors, member of the AMPP Board of Directors and member of the CEO selection committee. "We look forward to introducing him to our member community and the wonderful staff that has continued their good work while we conducted our search."
Thomas succeeds Robert Chalker, who has announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year distinguished career that included 13 years with AMPP.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization serving more than 30,000 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
“It is an honor to welcome Alan to AMPP,” said Amir Eliezer, chair of the AMPP Board of Directors and member of the CEO selection committee. “Alan is an accomplished executive with an admirable leadership track record of over 20 years in CEO roles in the association field and several business entities. Alan thoroughly understands our industry and AMPP’s mission and will continue a values-based leadership approach that will benefit our members. The board is confident that Alan, together with an expert staff team, will ensure the strong execution of AMPP’s Strategic Plan and take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead to increase the global impact that our members can have with their expertise in so many areas.”
Thomas added, “I am thrilled to join and lead AMPP forward. I greatly regard the organization’s rich history and am happy to add that at one point in my career, I was a member of both the former NACE and SSPC associations. AMPP has significant potential to continue reshaping the future of the corrosion and coatings industries, and I look forward to working with the passionate and talented global membership to accelerate innovation in industry.”
Before this appointment, Thomas served as the chief executive officer for GRIDIRON, LLC, where he oversaw the acquisition and total integration of a lower middle market SaaS company, doubling the size of the business. In 2014, Thomas launched Array Coating Technology, LLC, a full-service industrial blasting, coating, powder coating, and metal finishing company focused on the subsea oil and gas sector, where he cultivated strategic partnerships with industry leaders and customers. A past International Facility Management Association (IFMA) executive vice president and chief operating officer, he also was responsible for developing strategic alliances and channel partners globally for the international nonprofit.
Thomas earned his bachelor’s degree in Christian Education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a master’s in business administration in finance from Tulane University. He also is a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served for six years and received the U.S. Coast Guard Achievement Medal for distinguished leadership and exceptional performance of duty.
"After an extensive search, we know Alan is the right person to guide the organization as we continue to deliver value to our members and the industry," said Kristin Leonard, vice chair of the AMPP Global Center Board of Directors, member of the AMPP Board of Directors and member of the CEO selection committee. "We look forward to introducing him to our member community and the wonderful staff that has continued their good work while we conducted our search."
Thomas succeeds Robert Chalker, who has announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year distinguished career that included 13 years with AMPP.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization serving more than 30,000 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Categories