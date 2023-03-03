InCord Welcomes Brian Cox to Their Sales Team
InCord Custom Nettings Solutions is pleased to announce the addition of Sales Manager, Brian Cox to its Construction division.
Colchester, CT, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- InCord Custom Nettings Solutions is pleased to announce the addition of Sales Manager, Brian Cox to its Construction division. Brian will round out the team which includes Brian Hillery and Dan Peloquin.
Brian gained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Marshall University. He also studied Environmental Protection and Economics. Brian's background in entrepreneurship, residential construction, and steel fabrication round out his wide range of skills and inform his ability to connect with his customers on a higher level. As Sales Manager, Brian will work directly with InCord construction partners to develop safety systems tailored to their application and provide life-saving protection to large and small crews.
Brain Hillery, Construction Division Sales Manager, said, “Brian's attention to detail and focus on quality customer service have made a great impact in his short time with InCord. We are grateful to have his diverse skill set and fresh perspective.”
Brian can be reached at bcox@incord.com or (860) 531-1042 directly.
About InCord
InCord manufactures custom safety netting solutions for a range of industries. Our woman-owned Colchester, CT manufacturing plant is an ISO-9001 certified facility, housing a team ready to design and fabricate a unique netting solution to fit your needs. InCord was founded in 1995 and has been a Connecticut Top Workplace for the last twelve years.
Brian gained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Marshall University. He also studied Environmental Protection and Economics. Brian's background in entrepreneurship, residential construction, and steel fabrication round out his wide range of skills and inform his ability to connect with his customers on a higher level. As Sales Manager, Brian will work directly with InCord construction partners to develop safety systems tailored to their application and provide life-saving protection to large and small crews.
Brain Hillery, Construction Division Sales Manager, said, “Brian's attention to detail and focus on quality customer service have made a great impact in his short time with InCord. We are grateful to have his diverse skill set and fresh perspective.”
Brian can be reached at bcox@incord.com or (860) 531-1042 directly.
About InCord
InCord manufactures custom safety netting solutions for a range of industries. Our woman-owned Colchester, CT manufacturing plant is an ISO-9001 certified facility, housing a team ready to design and fabricate a unique netting solution to fit your needs. InCord was founded in 1995 and has been a Connecticut Top Workplace for the last twelve years.
Contact
InCordContact
Tammy Raymond
860-531-1081
incord.com
Tammy Raymond
860-531-1081
incord.com
Categories