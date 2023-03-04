Shufti Pro Strengthens Its Grip in the IDV Industry by Achieving ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Certification
Shufti Pro acquires ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification, and its efforts to develop a risk-free digital world for businesses.
London, United Kingdom, March 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, the only IDV service provider with 99.3% of verification accuracy, achieved ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification that further solidifies its dedication towards making the business environment safe from fraudulent activities.
ISO 27001:2013 is an international security standard that lays out the best practices for how organisations should manage their data. It outlines how companies should cater to data security risks by creating an Information Security Management System (ISMS). This approach demands executive leadership while embedding data security at all organisational levels. The standard is voluntary, but organisations that follow its guidelines can seek ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification.
Shufti Pro CEO, Victor Fredung: “We are proud to announce that Shufti Pro has achieved ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification proving our dedication and efforts to help organisations fight against fraud.”
Continued with his statement: “Keeping the business environment safe from fraudsters is what we focus on and will continue to provide best of the best IDV services to help organisations fight criminals.”
This certificate is valid for the following scopes:
1 Provider of Identity Verification
2 KYC, KYB, and AML Service Provider
3 AI-Based Facial Recognition and Biometric Verification Solution Provider
About Shufti Pro
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. Given the ability to verify 3000+ documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages with an accuracy rate of 99.3%. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
