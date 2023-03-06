Paperwork Consulting Welcomes New Davis-Bacon Compliance Consultant: Ashley Salmerón
Paperwork Consulting hires its newest Davis-Bacon compliance consultant to serve its clients. Paperwork Consulting has specialized in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, state, and federal compliance paperwork and acts as a liaison between the general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure project compliance and timely receipt of draws for over 20 years.
Stafford, TX, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting proudly welcomes the newest member of the compliance team, Ashley Salmerón. Ashley is joining the Paperwork Consulting team as a Davis-Bacon Compliance Consultant.
Ashley Salmerón possesses over 10 years of administrative experience and three years of accounts payable and accounts receivable experience. She is skilled at auditing weekly Certified Payroll Reports from all subcontractors on site to ensure compliance with the Davis-Bacon Act and conducting labor interviews to include with Certified Payroll Reports when submitting contractors’ monthly pay applications to the General Services Administration (GSA).
Paperwork Consulting has specialized in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, state, & federal compliance paperwork and acts as a liaison between the general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure project compliance and timely receipt of draws for over 20 years.
Paperwork Consulting is currently hiring Davis-Bacon & Section 3 Compliance Officers. Labor standard specialists at Paperwork Consulting are responsible for reviewing certified payroll records, including daily reports, conducting employee interviews, and reviewing monthly and quarterly reports to ensure projects are up to date on all legal requirements governed by the state/county/city. Paperwork Consulting facilitates in-person meetings, video calls, and conference calls regarding project details to ensure effective communication, provides solutions, and implements strategies to improve the project’s overall function. A labor standard specialist is an individual who ensures that a company complies with its outside regulatory and legal requirements as well as internal policies and bylaws. A labor standard specialist has a duty to their employer to work with management and staff to identify and manage regulatory risk.
The requirements and duties change depending on the project and the type of funding involved. The regulations Paperwork Consulting oversees are the DBA (Davis-Bacon Act), DBRA (Davis-Bacon Related Acts), Copeland Act, Section 3, CWHSSA (Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act), MWSBE (Minority Woman and Small Business Enterprise) goals, workforce goals, and HUB (Historically Underutilized Business) goals.
Learn more about applying to become a Davis-Bacon & Section 3 Compliance Officer at Paperwork Consulting at www.paperworkconsulting.com/careers.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
Contact
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
