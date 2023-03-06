Paperwork Consulting Welcomes New Davis-Bacon Compliance Consultant: Ashley Salmerón

Paperwork Consulting hires its newest Davis-Bacon compliance consultant to serve its clients. Paperwork Consulting has specialized in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, state, and federal compliance paperwork and acts as a liaison between the general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure project compliance and timely receipt of draws for over 20 years.