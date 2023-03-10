RealityMine Scales Up Team to Support Global Client Base
RealityMine today announced the addition of five new joiners supporting the company’s continued expansion plans, following rapid growth in 2022.
Manchester, United Kingdom, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marta Nava has joined RealityMine as the new Sales & Marketing Executive. In this newly created position, Marta will ensure the consistency of key brand messages as well as support the sales team with their expanded client and product portfolio, including the recently launched RealityMine Data Marketplace.
Marta has nine years of combined experience in sales and marketing in market research, having worked in the past for Research Now (now Dynata) as Marketing Coordinator.
RealityMine has also hired Kelly Chau as a project manager, Nicole Chung as a junior software engineer, Sam Brierly as a junior data tester and Matthew Barker as a junior data products engineer, a clear indication of the company’s strong position in the market and expected growth, as well as RealityMine’s continued focus on investing in the best talent.
About RealityMine
RealityMine enables many of the world’s largest market research and media organizations to monitor real consumers on multiple devices, across all major platforms, revealing unique insights from real life consumer behaviour. The firm’s RealityMeter can be deployed across Android, iOS and desktop platforms, and is deployed by leading panel owners and research clients across five continents. RealityMine is headquartered in Manchester, England with offices in London, Stockholm, New York and Sydney. For more information, visit our website.
Contact
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
