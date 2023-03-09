Matthew Brust Joins Board of Lee County Bar Association Foundation
Fort Myers, FL, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Business and Tax Law attorney Matthew Brust has joined the Board of Directors for the Lee County Bar Association Foundation (LCBAF).
Invited by the Immediate Past-President of the Foundation, Business Litigation attorney Shannon Puopolo, he is honored to have such a vital role on the board, dedicated to helping local charities that serve those in need, support charitable causes for the benefit of youth and the disadvantaged, and increase education and community awareness of the law. Charitable entities that LCBAF works to support include Guardian ad Litem, Feed Thy Neighbor, United Way, PACE Center for Girls, #KindLee, and Legal Aid Societies. LCBAF will host its yearly Charity Golf Tournament on May 13 at the Forest Country Club, and interested sponsors and golfers can contact Tournament Chair Shannon Puopolo at Shannon.Puopolo@henlaw.com.
Brust’s practice at Henderson Franklin focuses on business organization and planning, mergers and acquisitions, and federal and state taxation. He enjoys working with business owners, entrepreneurs, and start-ups, clarifying the most tax-efficient methods to satisfy their business needs and goals, guiding them to a desirable legal result for their individual circumstances. He has experience with start-ups going public, and has also worked on intricate corporate structures with foreign investors and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC).
Brust received his Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Law from Webber International University, his J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law, and his LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. He has been published on the firm’s Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog, writing about taxation, deadlines, LLC’s and S-Corps. You can reach out to him at matthew.brust@henlaw.com or by calling 239-344-1147.
Henderson Franklin, having been in business since 1924, provides a range of legal services to the communities of Southwest Florida, including business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin has four offices located in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about Brust or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.
