CRU Appoints New Head of Base Metals
London, United Kingdom, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, CRU, the global commodities business intelligence company, announces the appointment of Simon Morris as Head of Base Metals.
Simon, who is based in the United Kingdom, will bring his expertise and considerable industry experience to lead a global team of analysts working to support CRU’s customers understand and navigate the highly-complex world of Base Metals.
Simon has over 20 years’ experience in the natural resources sector spanning all parts of the value chain. Before joining CRU, he held positions at Rio Tinto and Shell in senior strategy, investment analysis and corporate relations roles. He has been leading large teams for over a decade, including a base metals division for a B2B market intelligence company. Most recently, Simon was Chief of Staff and headed the strategy and corporate affairs departments at a commodity trading firm.
"Simon’s reputation as an authentic leader, and for intellectual curiosity crossed with analytical rigour, is a fantastic fit with CRU’s culture. I’m delighted on behalf of the company and his new team to welcome him to CRU where he’ll be a major part of delivering our mission to be the industry’s premier data and market intelligence partner." -Chris Holden, Divisional Managing Director, Head of Analysis
"This is undoubtedly a critical time for the Base Metals sector as geopolitical tensions, decarbonisation and economic volatility are fundamentally redefining the future for mined commodities. And so it is immensely exciting to be joining CRU – a company that is bringing together its truly world-class expertise and data, genuine passion for all things Mining & Metals (and Fertilizers) and deep-seated focus on their people to create an exhilarating vision for the next generation of market intelligence." -Simon Morris, Head of Base Metals
