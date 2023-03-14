Box Construction, Inc of Murrieta, CA Awarded Best of Houzz 2023
Murrieta, CA, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The annual people’s choice award recognizes professionals among the Houzz community who stand out in both talent and customer service
Box Construction, Inc of Murrieta, California has won a “Best of Houzz” award for Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, including the all-in-one software solution for industry professionals. Box Construction, Inc. is a client-centered design-build construction company that provides exceptional service and quality workmanship for residential and small commercial projects in the Temecula and Murrieta area and was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.
Best of Houzz awards are given annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2022. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.
“Best of Houzz 2023” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.
"I am incredibly proud of our team at Box Construction for winning the Best of Houzz 2023 award. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional service and creating beautiful spaces for our clients. It motivates us to continue striving for excellence in everything we do." –Max Halberg, Operations Director
"We are thrilled to highlight incredibly talented and customer-driven pros from the Houzz community through the Best of Houzz awards," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "At Houzz, we strive to support professionals from building their brands and attracting clients, to managing their business efficiently and profitably, and collaborating with clients. The Best of Houzz awards provide a distinctive mark of credibility for homeowners looking for pros on Houzz. We congratulate all the winners for everything they’ve accomplished in 2022 and look forward to seeing their work and positive reviews in the year ahead."
You can see more of Box Construction, Inc’s work on Houzz at https://www.houzz.com/pro/boxconstructioninc/box-construction-inc
About Box Construction, Inc
Box Construction, Inc. is a premier construction company serving clients in the Temecula and Murrieta areas. The company was founded with the client in mind, aiming to provide exceptional service and quality workmanship in every project they undertake. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Box Construction has established a reputation for excellence, with a track record of exceptional customer service and a commitment to client satisfaction. They specialize in a wide range of services, including new construction, remodels, additions, and renovations, for both residential and commercial clients. Box Construction's team of professionals includes project managers, designers, estimators, and skilled craftsmen who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality results for every project. Their attention to detail, personalized service, and expertise make them the top choice for clients in the Temecula and Murrieta areas. For more information, visit boxconstructioncorp.com.
About Houzz
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing an all-in-one software solution for industry professionals and tools for homeowners to update their homes from start to finish. Using Houzz, people can find ideas and inspiration, hire professionals, and shop for products. Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides home industry professionals with a business management and marketing SaaS solution that helps them to win projects, collaborate with clients and teams, and run their business efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. For more information, visit houzz.com. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide.
Contact
Max Halberg
951-336-0550
https://boxconstructioncorp.com/
