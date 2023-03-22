Dedalus Consulting Report: Global Cutting Tools Industry Continues to Feel Recovery Pressures But Remains Strong, Growing by an Estimated 6.4% in 2022

Electric vehicles, additive machining and shifting workpiece materials create rippling impacts on the market. The global machining and tooling industry continues to feel recovery pressures from world events, economic control measures and the lingering effects from the industrial slowdown. Yet, although many factors play heavily into the reshaping of the market, certain sectors and competitors are showing above average growth.