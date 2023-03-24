The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 List: a1qa Receives International Recognition
a1qa made it one more time to the annual listing by IAOP — the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100.
Lakewood, CO, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The expert panel of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) selected a1qa as one of the top 100 providers and added them to the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100) list.
Each year, the IAOP’s panel produces thorough research to pick the leading outsourcing services vendors and advisors over multiple industries, including technology, software testing, real estate, and logistics, among others. When compiling the GO100 rating, judges rely on a rigorous scoring methodology, which includes an unbiased assessment of organizations according to four major criteria — customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility.
This list helps global companies find credible partners who’ll provide high-quality outsourcing services to assist them in achieving their desired goals.
“In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill. “We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, a1qa on being included among the very best in the world.”
The acknowledgement from the IAOP’s judges confirms a1qa’s excellence in providing outsourced QA services.
About IAOP
IAOP® is the sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
About a1qa
For 20 years, a1qa has been offering QA and software testing services to worldwide customers from a variety of industries: IT and software development, telecommunications, eCommerce, eHealth, government. 1,100+ QA specialists help them attain a range of advantages: reduce testing time, mitigate business risks, and decrease QA expenditure. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 089 0499
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
