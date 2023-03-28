Shufti Pro's Upcoming Webinar: AML Regulatory Compliance & KYC Practice from an Enterprise Perspective
Shufti Pro is set to host a webinar on "AML regulation and KYC practices" from an enterprise perspective on March 30th, 2023 at 3 PM GMT.
London, United Kingdom, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Globally acclaimed, AI-powered ID verification service provider, Shufti Pro, is hosting a webinar, on AML regulatory and KYC practice from an enterprise perspective on March 30th, 2023 at 3 PM GMT. The webinar is available to all and aims to help businesses understand the landscape and root causes of identity theft, terrorist financing, and meet the ever-changing dynamics of AML and KYC.
Shufti Pro is an award-winning company with industry-wide recognition, the company's global presence serves its global customer base; the company provides seamless KYC and AML solutions that span a vast array of industries. With exceptional knowledge of AML screenings, watchlists, automation, sanctions, benefits of AML and KYC with industry experts Jeremy Platts (Managing Director, J Platts Consulting Ltd) and Barry Wong (Head of Asia Pacific), the webinar aims to provide attendees with enterprise-level knowledge to strengthen their business operations.
The webinar aims to provide insight from industry experts into the detrimental consequences of drug trafficking, terrorist financing, tax evasion, identity theft, and many other types of fraud that cost a fortune to enterprises' security, reliability, finance, and credibility. Expert advice will arm you with valuable insights such as trends, compliance changes, sanctions, protection, and threats to diversified threats to diversified industries. Such industries include finance, banking, eCommerce and many more.
Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro, added, “The financial crime surge has peaked over 50 percent with many firms, particularly in the UK and the US, committing repeat infractions and doesn’t seem to be on the decline anytime soon.” In relation to the webinar, Victor stated, “We can’t change the mind of the attacker but combat these crimes in enterprises by staying fully updated about the AML and KYC compliance to fortify trust, transparency, reliability, and credibility.”
In concurrence with Fredung, Jeremy Platts managing director at J Platts Consulting Ltd added “the increasing rate of fraud and theft is a concern for many enterprises, patterns show attackers to have developed more elevated and sophisticated techniques and to combat this understanding AML regulations and KYC practices from an enterprise perspective is pivotal; such knowledge gives businesses a chance to protect the integrity of the wider global financial system.”
Previously Shufti Pro hosted several webinars in different areas of KYC, KYB, and AML that discussed the modern requirements of compliance, root cause identification with experts, and how to implement the changes in SMEs and large enterprises to stay on top of trends. These webinars aim to keep businesses updated, informed about trends, and the changing dynamics of different industries.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an industry-leading, AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider that offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories to help businesses onboard legitimate customers and screen to reduce threats. The UK-based company has 6 regional offices and has launched 17+ IDV solutions worldwide. Through its efficient verification services, the company intends to create a secure and reliable digital marketplace without identity theft and other infractions.
For more information, please contact:
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
Shufti Pro is an award-winning company with industry-wide recognition, the company's global presence serves its global customer base; the company provides seamless KYC and AML solutions that span a vast array of industries. With exceptional knowledge of AML screenings, watchlists, automation, sanctions, benefits of AML and KYC with industry experts Jeremy Platts (Managing Director, J Platts Consulting Ltd) and Barry Wong (Head of Asia Pacific), the webinar aims to provide attendees with enterprise-level knowledge to strengthen their business operations.
The webinar aims to provide insight from industry experts into the detrimental consequences of drug trafficking, terrorist financing, tax evasion, identity theft, and many other types of fraud that cost a fortune to enterprises' security, reliability, finance, and credibility. Expert advice will arm you with valuable insights such as trends, compliance changes, sanctions, protection, and threats to diversified threats to diversified industries. Such industries include finance, banking, eCommerce and many more.
Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro, added, “The financial crime surge has peaked over 50 percent with many firms, particularly in the UK and the US, committing repeat infractions and doesn’t seem to be on the decline anytime soon.” In relation to the webinar, Victor stated, “We can’t change the mind of the attacker but combat these crimes in enterprises by staying fully updated about the AML and KYC compliance to fortify trust, transparency, reliability, and credibility.”
In concurrence with Fredung, Jeremy Platts managing director at J Platts Consulting Ltd added “the increasing rate of fraud and theft is a concern for many enterprises, patterns show attackers to have developed more elevated and sophisticated techniques and to combat this understanding AML regulations and KYC practices from an enterprise perspective is pivotal; such knowledge gives businesses a chance to protect the integrity of the wider global financial system.”
Previously Shufti Pro hosted several webinars in different areas of KYC, KYB, and AML that discussed the modern requirements of compliance, root cause identification with experts, and how to implement the changes in SMEs and large enterprises to stay on top of trends. These webinars aim to keep businesses updated, informed about trends, and the changing dynamics of different industries.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an industry-leading, AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider that offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories to help businesses onboard legitimate customers and screen to reduce threats. The UK-based company has 6 regional offices and has launched 17+ IDV solutions worldwide. Through its efficient verification services, the company intends to create a secure and reliable digital marketplace without identity theft and other infractions.
For more information, please contact:
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
Contact
Shufti ProContact
Paul Keene
+44 020 3435 6498
shuftipro.com
Paul Keene
+44 020 3435 6498
shuftipro.com
Categories