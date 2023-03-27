Paperwork Consulting Employee Spotlight: Miranda Martin
Stafford, TX, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting is recognizing Miranda Martin for her recent promotion to Section 3 manager. Miranda Martin joined Paperwork Consulting in 2020, fulfilling billing/administrative tasks and eventually HR functions as well. In 2021, she became a compliance consultant and she now serves as a Section 3 manager. She is an experienced labor standard specialist that specializes in HUD, city, state, and federal compliance paperwork, serving as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Miranda is an advocate for the workers on multifamily development sites to make sure they are paid fairly and in line with HUD requirements. The unique perspective she gained by serving support role functions fosters her intuitiveness and proactiveness in ensuring client projects run smoothly. Miranda is most assuredly one of the biggest assets to Paperwork Consulting, seeing that she manages large accounts for the company. Her six client projects range in size from $10 million to $100 million.
Paperwork Consulting is fortunate to be comprised of an unbelievable team of consultants that uphold a sense of integrity and care with each client. Miranda is very aware that every developer, subcontractor, general contractor, city, and state requires different needs and she is able to assist her peers with these intricacies. As a result of Miranda’s guidance of the team and the team’s collective commitment to compliance excellence, Miranda and the Paperwork Consulting team have been able to expand the company’s services nationwide. In the beginning of 2021, Paperwork Consulting was only serving the state of Texas; by the end of 2022, this list expanded to Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. So far in 2023, Paperwork Consulting has also expanded its services to California and Wisconsin.
Paperwork Consulting has specialized in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, state, & federal compliance paperwork and acts as a liaison between the general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure project compliance and timely receipt of draws for over 20 years.
Paperwork Consulting is currently hiring Davis-Bacon & Section 3 Compliance Officers. Labor standard specialists at Paperwork Consulting are responsible for reviewing certified payroll records, including daily reports, conducting employee interviews, and reviewing monthly and quarterly reports to ensure projects are up to date on all legal requirements governed by the state/county/city. Paperwork Consulting facilitates in-person meetings, video calls, and conference calls regarding project details to ensure effective communication, provides solutions, and implements strategies to improve the project’s overall function. A labor standard specialist is an individual who ensures that a company complies with its outside regulatory and legal requirements as well as internal policies and bylaws. A labor standard specialist has a duty to their employer to work with management and staff to identify and manage regulatory risk.
The requirements and duties change depending on the project and the type of funding involved. The regulations Paperwork Consulting oversees are the DBA (Davis-Bacon Act), DBRA (Davis-Bacon Related Acts), Copeland Act, Section 3, CWHSSA (Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act), MWSBE (Minority Woman and Small Business Enterprise) goals, workforce goals, and HUB (Historically Underutilized Business) goals.
Learn more about applying to become a Davis-Bacon & Section 3 Compliance Officer at Paperwork Consulting at www.paperworkconsulting.com/careers.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
Contact
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
