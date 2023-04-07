Sterling Information Technologies Partners with University of Windsor for an Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials Program
Sterling Information Technologies partners with UWindsor’s School of Computer Science to provide students with a comprehensive introduction to cybersecurity and hands-on skills training.
Toronto, Canada, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sterling Information Technologies and UWindsor announced a strategic partnership to provide the School of Computer Science graduate and undergraduate students, as well as students of Masters of Applied Computing and Masters of Computer Science, with a comprehensive introduction to cybersecurity and hands-on skills training. The partnership will offer students access to the latest cybersecurity technology, software, and solutions, as well as real-world, hands-on experience through an immersive learning environment.
The collaboration will provide students with a unique opportunity to receive a comprehensive introduction to cybersecurity that combines theory and practice. The program is a three-part Essentials Course on Ethical Hacking, Digital Forensics, and Network Defense that is set to take place from May to August 2023. This partnership also aims to help students understand what the expectations are should they pursue a career in cybersecurity after they graduate. Students will gain knowledge of the latest trends and technologies while having the opportunity to apply their skills in a real-world setting.
The partnership will include a robust hands-on practical workshop that will allow students to gain real-world experience in cybersecurity through STORM, a mobile tool that enhances the certification course and provides students with ethical hacking, digital forensics, and network defense skills training. Sterling Information Technologies will provide students with access to these tools, certifications, and cybersecurity solutions, allowing them to develop a deep understanding of the latest trends.
Sterling Information Technologies Chief Strategist, Peaches Madarang-Cesario said, “We are thrilled to partner with the University of Windsor to mentor and prepare the students so that when they are coming out of the university ecosystem, and when they do decide that cybersecurity is the career they want to pursue, they are ready and know what to expect.”
“We are helping them set realistic goals so that it opens up opportunities for them. With ample education in cybersecurity, not just theories but more so on practice, we believe this partnership will help prepare the next generation of cybersecurity professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in this sought-after and ever-evolving field.”
Dr. Ziad Kobti, Professor and Director of the University of Windsor School of Computer Science (currently on sabbatical) echoed Cesario’s sentiments, saying, “This partnership will provide our students with a unique hands-on opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain real-world experience. We are excited to collaborate with Sterling Information Technologies and equip our students with the resources they need to succeed in their career in cybersecurity.”
Current Acting Director of the School of Computer Science Imran Ahmad says in light of an increasing demand for cybersecurity, partnership with Sterling Information Technologies is very important for the School of Computer Science students.
“It will allow them to not only learn theory from the experts in industry but also gain hands-on experience to be successful in real-world,” says Dr. Ahmad.
The partnership between Sterling Information Technologies and the University Of Windsor will provide students with a comprehensive education in cybersecurity, giving them the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in cybersecurity.
Founded in 1993, Sterling Information Technologies has built its name protecting and defending organizations against some of the most sophisticated cyber security attacks around the globe. The company has defined and amplified market awareness for its broad portfolio of world class consulting, innovative SaaS solutions and managed security services. Today, Sterling Information Technologies is known for its holistic cybersecurity approach and has been busy expanding its cybersecurity offerings through partnerships with EC Council, Cynet, and Cyolo. It also deployed Cyrisq, an AI-powered Vulnerability Risk Management platform.
Founded in 1993, Sterling Information Technologies has built its name protecting and defending organizations against some of the most sophisticated cyber security attacks around the globe. The company has defined and amplified market awareness for its broad portfolio of world class consulting, innovative SaaS solutions and managed security services. Today, Sterling Information Technologies is known for its holistic cybersecurity approach and has been busy expanding its cybersecurity offerings through partnerships with EC Council, Cynet, and Cyolo. It also deployed Cyrisq, an AI-powered Vulnerability Risk Management platform.
