Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Promotes Kaylee Rucker
Rucker previously worked for the alliance's sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management.
St. Louis, MO, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently promoted Kaylee Rucker to Communication Coordinator.
In this position, Rucker will handle internal and external communication for alliance members and company partners. This includes coordinating conferences, trade shows, and education opportunities for both the company’s team and its partners, as well as assisting with the organization’s marketing efforts and monthly newsletter.
Prior to her promotion, Rucker served as an administrative assistant for VIAA’s sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state-region. She previously worked at various customer support-related businesses. Rucker earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a minor in Criminal Justice from Missouri State University.
“Kaylee’s promotion is based upon her excellent work performance and communication skills,” said VIAA’s co-founder Henry Powers. “She will play a huge role in the marketing efforts of our rapidly expanding alliance, and we look forward to all she will accomplish.”
Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $11 billion national alliance. Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
