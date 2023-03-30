Allison Maslan Named One of Top Ten Women Entrepreneurs Who Will Inspire You in 2023 by Forbes Magazine
Allison Maslan, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Global Network; a Business Coaching and Business Mentoring Company, was recently named one of the Top Ten Women Entrepreneurs who will inspire you in 2023 by Forbes Magazine.
San Diego, CA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Forbes, an American business magazine, published its Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs who will inspire you in 2023 in one of its most prestigious publications of the year. The List represents a one-of-a-kind look at women entrepreneurs who are increasingly dominating the business landscape, including Allison Maslan, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Global Network, the private mentoring and mastermind agency for CEOs that want to scale their companies.
Allison Maslan is the Wall Street Journal Best Selling Author of, Scale or Fail, endorsed by Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank. Allison has built 10 successful businesses starting out at age 19. For the past 14 years, Allison scaled her business coaching company Pinnacle Global Network, into one of America's Fastest Growing Companies with her team of high-level business mentors. Together help CEOs and Founders grow their businesses at a scale they never imagined.
“Being named one of Forbes's Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs who will inspire you in 2023 list exemplifies years of dedication to helping businesses grow and scale," said Allison Maslan, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Global Network. “We have worked hard over the past several years to get here and it’s just the beginning. We take pride in helping business owners soar.”
Learn more about Pinnacle Global Network and the business owners they serve at https://pinnacleglobalnetwork.com/.
About Forbes Magazine
Forbes Magazine is most well known for its lists and rankings, including the world's top companies (the Forbes Global 2000).
Pinnacle Global Network:
Provides ongoing support to business owners through 1-1 mentorship with high-level CEO mentors, private masterminds, in-person and virtual events, and a vast library of tools and resources.
Offers access to an elite community of entrepreneurs for networking and peer-to-peer feedback.
Utilizes the proprietary SCALEit Method(R) to help companies scale, created by founder Allison Maslan.
Supported 150,000+ companies globally over the past 13 years.
Certified Women-Owned Business.
Ranked on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.
Contact
Allison Maslan
