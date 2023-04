Announcing the "BlogPaws Best" Award Winners at Global Pet Expo 2023

Orlando, FL, April 09, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The BlogPaws Best Awards winners are:Best Health Product: DoggyBiome and KittyBiome Gut Health Test by AnimalBiome, Booth 1777Best Sustainable Brand: Arch Pet Food, Booth 5869Best Booth Design: Benebone, Booth 4443Best Home Care Product: Flea Destroyer Natural Pest Control by Flea Destroyer, Booth 3172Best Branding: Hiddin, Booth 4467Best Travel Product: Doggy Dash Pack by Juno Dog Co., Booth 6037Best Emerging Brand: KindTail, Booth 3471Best Enrichment Product: LickiMat for Small Dogs, Cats, and Kittens by LickiMat, Booth 4064Most Innovative Product: SuperFetti by Lord Jameson, Booth 441Best Packaging: Native Pet, Booth 1234Best Small Animal Product: Prime Cut Hay – Hearty & Crunchy + Soft & Lush by Oxbow Animal Health, Booth 3001Best Dog Product: 90s Classics Collection by P.L.A.Y., Booth 1647Best Cat Product: Cat Harness with Clips and Light by Sleepypod, Booth 1313Best New Product: Green Monstah (Green Crab + Kelp Dog Treats) by PolkaDog, Booth 1229Best Rebrand or Refresh: Vital Essentials, Booth 253Best Technology Product: Smart Pet Bowl by Wagz, Booth 5415Best Household Cleaning Product: Be Gone by Wee Away Company, Booth 2501Most Engaging Booth: Zesty Paws/Solid Gold, Booth 1609Best Business Blog: Jolly Pets, Booth 4005Best Product Launch Campaign: Urban 3.0 by K9 Sport Sack, Booth 2760Best Social Media Presence: Messy Mutts, Booth 1600Best Online Resources for Customers: University of Petcurean by Petcurean Pet Nutrition, Booth 814Best Use of Video Content: Zoo Med Laboratories, Booth 4230Best of Awards from the BlogPaws Team:Jessica’s Best-in-Show Pick: USDA Organic Mushroom Blend for Immune Support by Fera Pet Organics, Booth 1055Emily’s Best-in-Show Pick: Happy Ride Backpack by PetSafe, Booth 4412BlogPaws attended Global Pet Expo 2023 as media covering the show’s products and trends. The team spent all three days of the tradeshow scouring the floor in search of products and brands with award-winning products and marketing efforts to recognize. The awards were announced to the winning companies by email following the show, and each of the winners will be featured on the BlogPaws website.“We brought the BlogPaws Best awards back this year to highlight pet brands who are innovating and pushing the industry in the direction that supports modern pet parents. This includes product innovation, nutrition, sustainability, education, and more,” explained Jessica Shipman, CMO of BlogPaws. “From the Global Pet Expo exhibitors, we identified 25 products and/or brands who met our standards to improve the industry and are honored to help these recipients reach more pet professionals and pet parents alike.”About BlogPawsBlogPaws is a media company focused on educating small pet businesses, covering trends in the pet industry, and providing services helping pet brands reach more pet parents online. For more information, please visit blogpaws.com.BlogPaws is not affiliated with the Global Pet Expo, the American Pet Products Association (APPA), or the Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). BlogPaws Best awards are presented solely by BlogPaws and are in no way endorsed, sponsored, administered, or associated with Global Pet Expo.