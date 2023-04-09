Press Releases>Business>Awards>BlogPaws>

Announcing the "BlogPaws Best" Award Winners at Global Pet Expo 2023

BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2023 Awards from this year’s Global Pet Expo tradeshow. The event was held March 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida and featured 1000 exhibiting companies, 300 first-time exhibiting companies, and 1000+ product launches.

Orlando, FL, April 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The BlogPaws Best Awards winners are:

Best Health Product: DoggyBiome and KittyBiome Gut Health Test by AnimalBiome, Booth 1777

Best Sustainable Brand: Arch Pet Food, Booth 5869

Best Booth Design: Benebone, Booth 4443

Best Home Care Product: Flea Destroyer Natural Pest Control by Flea Destroyer, Booth 3172

Best Branding: Hiddin, Booth 4467

Best Travel Product: Doggy Dash Pack by Juno Dog Co., Booth 6037

Best Emerging Brand: KindTail, Booth 3471

Best Enrichment Product: LickiMat for Small Dogs, Cats, and Kittens by LickiMat, Booth 4064

Most Innovative Product: SuperFetti by Lord Jameson, Booth 441

Best Packaging: Native Pet, Booth 1234

Best Small Animal Product: Prime Cut Hay – Hearty & Crunchy + Soft & Lush by Oxbow Animal Health, Booth 3001

Best Dog Product: 90s Classics Collection by P.L.A.Y., Booth 1647

Best Cat Product: Cat Harness with Clips and Light by Sleepypod, Booth 1313

Best New Product: Green Monstah (Green Crab + Kelp Dog Treats) by PolkaDog, Booth 1229

Best Rebrand or Refresh: Vital Essentials, Booth 253

Best Technology Product: Smart Pet Bowl by Wagz, Booth 5415

Best Household Cleaning Product: Be Gone by Wee Away Company, Booth 2501

Most Engaging Booth: Zesty Paws/Solid Gold, Booth 1609

Best Business Blog: Jolly Pets, Booth 4005

Best Product Launch Campaign: Urban 3.0 by K9 Sport Sack, Booth 2760

Best Social Media Presence: Messy Mutts, Booth 1600

Best Online Resources for Customers: University of Petcurean by Petcurean Pet Nutrition, Booth 814

Best Use of Video Content: Zoo Med Laboratories, Booth 4230

Best of Awards from the BlogPaws Team:

Jessica’s Best-in-Show Pick: USDA Organic Mushroom Blend for Immune Support by Fera Pet Organics, Booth 1055

Emily’s Best-in-Show Pick: Happy Ride Backpack by PetSafe, Booth 4412

BlogPaws attended Global Pet Expo 2023 as media covering the show’s products and trends. The team spent all three days of the tradeshow scouring the floor in search of products and brands with award-winning products and marketing efforts to recognize. The awards were announced to the winning companies by email following the show, and each of the winners will be featured on the BlogPaws website.

“We brought the BlogPaws Best awards back this year to highlight pet brands who are innovating and pushing the industry in the direction that supports modern pet parents. This includes product innovation, nutrition, sustainability, education, and more,” explained Jessica Shipman, CMO of BlogPaws. “From the Global Pet Expo exhibitors, we identified 25 products and/or brands who met our standards to improve the industry and are honored to help these recipients reach more pet professionals and pet parents alike.”

About BlogPaws
BlogPaws is a media company focused on educating small pet businesses, covering trends in the pet industry, and providing services helping pet brands reach more pet parents online. For more information, please visit blogpaws.com.

BlogPaws is not affiliated with the Global Pet Expo, the American Pet Products Association (APPA), or the Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). BlogPaws Best awards are presented solely by BlogPaws and are in no way endorsed, sponsored, administered, or associated with Global Pet Expo.
