Announcing the "BlogPaws Best" Award Winners at Global Pet Expo 2023
BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2023 Awards from this year’s Global Pet Expo tradeshow. The event was held March 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida and featured 1000 exhibiting companies, 300 first-time exhibiting companies, and 1000+ product launches.
Orlando, FL, April 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The BlogPaws Best Awards winners are:
Best Health Product: DoggyBiome and KittyBiome Gut Health Test by AnimalBiome, Booth 1777
Best Sustainable Brand: Arch Pet Food, Booth 5869
Best Booth Design: Benebone, Booth 4443
Best Home Care Product: Flea Destroyer Natural Pest Control by Flea Destroyer, Booth 3172
Best Branding: Hiddin, Booth 4467
Best Travel Product: Doggy Dash Pack by Juno Dog Co., Booth 6037
Best Emerging Brand: KindTail, Booth 3471
Best Enrichment Product: LickiMat for Small Dogs, Cats, and Kittens by LickiMat, Booth 4064
Most Innovative Product: SuperFetti by Lord Jameson, Booth 441
Best Packaging: Native Pet, Booth 1234
Best Small Animal Product: Prime Cut Hay – Hearty & Crunchy + Soft & Lush by Oxbow Animal Health, Booth 3001
Best Dog Product: 90s Classics Collection by P.L.A.Y., Booth 1647
Best Cat Product: Cat Harness with Clips and Light by Sleepypod, Booth 1313
Best New Product: Green Monstah (Green Crab + Kelp Dog Treats) by PolkaDog, Booth 1229
Best Rebrand or Refresh: Vital Essentials, Booth 253
Best Technology Product: Smart Pet Bowl by Wagz, Booth 5415
Best Household Cleaning Product: Be Gone by Wee Away Company, Booth 2501
Most Engaging Booth: Zesty Paws/Solid Gold, Booth 1609
Best Business Blog: Jolly Pets, Booth 4005
Best Product Launch Campaign: Urban 3.0 by K9 Sport Sack, Booth 2760
Best Social Media Presence: Messy Mutts, Booth 1600
Best Online Resources for Customers: University of Petcurean by Petcurean Pet Nutrition, Booth 814
Best Use of Video Content: Zoo Med Laboratories, Booth 4230
Best of Awards from the BlogPaws Team:
Jessica’s Best-in-Show Pick: USDA Organic Mushroom Blend for Immune Support by Fera Pet Organics, Booth 1055
Emily’s Best-in-Show Pick: Happy Ride Backpack by PetSafe, Booth 4412
BlogPaws attended Global Pet Expo 2023 as media covering the show’s products and trends. The team spent all three days of the tradeshow scouring the floor in search of products and brands with award-winning products and marketing efforts to recognize. The awards were announced to the winning companies by email following the show, and each of the winners will be featured on the BlogPaws website.
“We brought the BlogPaws Best awards back this year to highlight pet brands who are innovating and pushing the industry in the direction that supports modern pet parents. This includes product innovation, nutrition, sustainability, education, and more,” explained Jessica Shipman, CMO of BlogPaws. “From the Global Pet Expo exhibitors, we identified 25 products and/or brands who met our standards to improve the industry and are honored to help these recipients reach more pet professionals and pet parents alike.”
About BlogPaws
BlogPaws is a media company focused on educating small pet businesses, covering trends in the pet industry, and providing services helping pet brands reach more pet parents online. For more information, please visit blogpaws.com.
BlogPaws is not affiliated with the Global Pet Expo, the American Pet Products Association (APPA), or the Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). BlogPaws Best awards are presented solely by BlogPaws and are in no way endorsed, sponsored, administered, or associated with Global Pet Expo.
Contact
BlogPawsContact
Emily Hall
(720) 295-6151
blogpaws.com
