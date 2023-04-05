Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Electrification in the Industrial Sector: The Missing Piece of the Puzzle”
A new white paper discusses how to make electrification feasible and profitable in the industrial and manufacturing sector.
Sunnyvale, CA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech startup specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 28 patents, releases a new case study, “Electrification in the Industrial Sector: The Missing Piece of the Puzzle.”
The transportation, building, and industrial sectors account for 65% of all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the U.S. Switching to electricity as a power source can reduce the environmental impact of these operations.
“But realizing the promises and potential of electrification in the industrial space has way more caveats than simply flipping the switch,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “We must consider challenges associated with power sources, distribution, and storage while addressing the high cost of equipment and user adoption.”
This white paper delves into the benefits of electrification in the industrial sector, what the fine prints are, and the most cost-effective approach to making electrification feasible and profitable.
The white paper is available for download at www.tanktwo.com/white-paper.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
