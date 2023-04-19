SMC Corporation of America Awarded “Outstanding Innovation & Technology Supplier 2023”
SMC Corporation of America is honored to be recognized as a Coherent Global Supplier Excellence Award winner for 2023 by collaborating and technically supporting automation and process controls components for their industrial lasers.
Noblesville, IN, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “As a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment, we at SMC aim to fulfill our product supply responsibilities and maintain the trust of our customers by contributing to both sustainable growth and the expansion of technological innovations.
"SMC strives to do everything in our power to be able to promptly — no matter the circumstances — provide products that meet the needs of our customers globally.
"SMC’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP) prepares for any emergency and that our business activities will not stop in the event of such an emergency. This includes maintaining a system that can quickly resume operations in the event of an unavoidable supply chain disruption,” said SMC Global Industry Manager, Gary Heinonen.
Coherent Corp., a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, has recognized SMC Corporation of America with the Outstanding Innovation & Technology Supplier 2023 award for their outstanding performance in 2022. Coherent Global Supplier Awards are given in recognition of a supplier’s excellence in collaborating with Coherent to achieve the highest levels of performance, innovation, and service. Only the highest-achieving suppliers are awarded this honor.
About Coherent
Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
