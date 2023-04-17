Michele Guindon, Manager, Sales Engineer at Sovos to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Transforming Businesses with Tax Automation: Effective Tools and Best Practices
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michele Guindon, Manager, Sales Engineer, Sovos will speak at its webcast entitled, “Transforming Businesses with Tax Automation: Effective Tools and Best Practices.”
Event Summary
Keeping pace with the ever-evolving tax rules is one of the biggest pain points for tax teams. New legislation and regulatory updates continue to emerge which pose significant compliance challenges to businesses. Failure to adapt to the shifting regulatory paradigm may compromise business operations and incur legal liabilities.
This underscores the need for organizations to integrate automated sales tax compliance solutions to help them comply with the increasingly complex tax requirements. Revamping sales tax strategy is crucial in ensuring real-time product taxability, reducing pressure on tax teams, and managing tax obligations.
In this Live Webcast, tax automation expert, Michele Guindon (Sovos) and a highly skilled Senior Tax Manager, Tram Le (TaxOps) will discuss the major trends surrounding sales tax compliance. Speakers will also provide helpful tools and practices to automate tax processes and ease the compliance burden.
Key topics include:
What is automation?
The prework to utilizing automation
Lifecycle of automation
Common challenges to automation
Best practices for automation
About Michele Guindon
Michele has been with Sovos since February and has made herself well known as a veritable source of customer, industry, technology, and consulting experience and expertise since then with our SUT and VAT technology and sales teams. She has previously worked for Best Buy in their Indirect Tax Technology department for Point of Sale and E-Commerce solutions and has more than 10 years of project management consulting and implementation experience. She leads the Pre-Sales Sales Engineers solutioning for our customers for Solving [Indirect] Tax For Good! Michele uses collaboration and best practices to align these with the principles that the SE teams follow, build upon, and are held to.
About Sovos
Sovos was built to solve the complexities of the digital transformation of tax, with complete, connected offerings for tax determination, continuous transaction controls, tax reporting and more. Sovos customers include half the Fortune 500, as well as businesses of every size operating in more than 70 countries. The company’s SaaS products and proprietary Sovos S1 Platform integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit www.sovos.com.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
