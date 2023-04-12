Jeremy Bridges Named President of Hampton Roads Shipping Association
Norfolk, VA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Hampton Roads Shipping Association (HRSA) is pleased to announce the selection of Jeremy Bridges as the association’s President effective May 1, 2023. He brings to HRSA a strong portfolio of work experience and skills expansion with industry-leading organizations focusing on collective bargaining, labor-management relations, and contract administration.
Mr. Bridges will succeed Roger Giesinger, HRSA’s leader of the last twenty-eight years, who last year announced his plans for retirement. Mr. Giesinger will remain as President Emeritus during a brief period in order to facilitate a smooth transition.
“We are grateful to Roger for his 28 years leading negotiations and labor relations with the International Longshoremen’s Association, and his many contributions which have improved the modernization, productivity, safety and overall competitiveness of our port,” stated Jim Michalski, HRSA Board Chairman. “We are excited to welcome Jeremy. Our industry and our workforce are changing, and we are confident he is the best choice for the future of the labor relations in our port. Jeremy possesses the right experience, skills, and characteristics to strategically and effectively work with our ILA partners to make the Port of Virginia the most productive and safest place to work the ships and cargo of our port customers.”
Mr. Bridges comes to HRSA from his position of Vice President, Labor Relations at CMA CGM (America) LLC. CMA CGM is the world’s third largest container shipping company. Previously, Jeremy progressed through the management ranks of the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) to become Area Managing Director, Southern California. PMA is responsible for labor relations at U.S. West Coast ports, representing 70 ocean carriers and terminal operators.
Mr. Bridges is an alumnus of James Madison University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance. He holds certifications in Labor Negotiation, Arbitration, Information Technology Project Management, and from the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives.
The Hampton Roads Shipping Association is a non-profit, civic and trade organization founded in 1971 to promote the interests of the Port of Hampton Roads and to further the common interests of business establishments within the Port, particularly those who hire waterfront labor. The Association renders assistance to the membership in the solution of maritime problems; maintains harmony between management and labor; fosters just and equitable principles and practices between labor and management; promotes safety; and works for the betterment, expansion, and prosperity of the port with an emphasis in the field of labor relations.
