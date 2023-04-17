Tram Le, State and Local Tax Senior Manager at Tax Ops to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Transforming Businesses with Tax Automation: Effective Tools and Best Practices
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Tram Le, State and Local Tax Senior Manager at Tax Ops will speak at its webcast entitled, “Transforming Businesses with Tax Automation: Effective Tools and Best Practices.”
New York, NY, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Tram Le, State and Local Tax Senior Manager at Tax Ops will speak at its webcast entitled, “Transforming Businesses with Tax Automation: Effective Tools and Best Practices.”
To know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/transforming-businesses-with-tax-automation-cpe/
In this LIVE Webcast, Michele Guindon (Sovos) and Senior Tax Manager, Tram Le (TaxOps) will discuss the major trends surrounding sales tax compliance. Speakers will also provide helpful tools and practices to automate tax processes and ease the compliance burden.
Key topics include:
What is automation?
The prework to utilizing automation
Lifecycle of automation
Common challenges to automation
Best practices for automation
About Tram Le
Tram Le specializes in tax strategies for growing multi-state businesses, works closely with clients in all aspects of state and local tax (SALT) issues and assists businesses in responding to notices issued by taxing jurisdictions. Consults clients with complex tax issues and negotiations with state and local government. She serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas at Arlington, where she teaches technical SALT topics to graduate level students. She has a government financial and forensic watchdog experience with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and with the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA).
About Tax Ops
Tax Ops solve tax problems with practical tax answers that make business sense across jurisdictions and industries. By hiring their Big Four-veteran leaders and experienced teams, you put tax strategists on your side—and in your corner—supporting your strategy and compliance wherever business takes you.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
To know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/transforming-businesses-with-tax-automation-cpe/
In this LIVE Webcast, Michele Guindon (Sovos) and Senior Tax Manager, Tram Le (TaxOps) will discuss the major trends surrounding sales tax compliance. Speakers will also provide helpful tools and practices to automate tax processes and ease the compliance burden.
Key topics include:
What is automation?
The prework to utilizing automation
Lifecycle of automation
Common challenges to automation
Best practices for automation
About Tram Le
Tram Le specializes in tax strategies for growing multi-state businesses, works closely with clients in all aspects of state and local tax (SALT) issues and assists businesses in responding to notices issued by taxing jurisdictions. Consults clients with complex tax issues and negotiations with state and local government. She serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas at Arlington, where she teaches technical SALT topics to graduate level students. She has a government financial and forensic watchdog experience with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and with the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA).
About Tax Ops
Tax Ops solve tax problems with practical tax answers that make business sense across jurisdictions and industries. By hiring their Big Four-veteran leaders and experienced teams, you put tax strategists on your side—and in your corner—supporting your strategy and compliance wherever business takes you.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories