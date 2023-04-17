Tram Le, State and Local Tax Senior Manager at Tax Ops to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Transforming Businesses with Tax Automation: Effective Tools and Best Practices

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Tram Le, State and Local Tax Senior Manager at Tax Ops will speak at its webcast entitled, “Transforming Businesses with Tax Automation: Effective Tools and Best Practices.”