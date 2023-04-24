US Military Advocacy Group Honors Control Station’s Brian Coughlin
Award Recognizes Employee Veterans for Leadership in Industry
Manchester, CT, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Control Station today announced the selection of Brian Coughlin for the 2023 Employee Veteran Leadership Award presented by Viqtory. The award is conferred annually to veteran employees who demonstrate the best traits of the US military. Mr. Coughlin joins a growing community of Control Station staff who have been recognized for contributions to their country and community as well as for excellence in their professional fields.
The Employee Veteran Leadership Award is presented to a select group of former military service men and women in conjunction with Viqtory’s Military Friendly® ratings program. Awardees are individuals who have made a positive impact on their employers and who have demonstrated the finest qualities of our nation’s military, including leadership, teamwork, discipline, adaptability, and a can-do attitude. Mr. Coughlin was specifically cited for his role in extending Control Station’s global market reach and for strengthening the company’s collaborative culture. Mr. Coughlin served four years in the United States Air Force, ending his service in 1992 with the rank of Sergeant.
“This award is rightfully deserved. Brian has had a profound effect on the company, and he’s helped us forge an authentic, collaborative team environment,” said Dennis Nash, Control Station’s President. “As should be expected of our military’s veterans, Brian finds ways to bring out the best in our people and to help the company with tactics and strategies that facilitate growth.”
Mr. Coughlin joined Control Station in 2016 as Sales Manager responsible for the Central US Region. He is credited with establishing key accounts with leading process manufacturers such as Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, and Honeywell. Sales to these and other strategic accounts have extended the company’s reach well beyond his assigned region within the United States. As of today, the company has successfully deployed its process analytic and optimization solutions to facilities located in over 70 countries. In 2018 Control Station was recognized by the Small Business Administration as Exporter of the Year for the State of Connecticut. The company was a 2022 recipient of the President’s E Award for excellence in exporting.
In addition to Mr. Coughlin, the 2023 slate of award recipients includes 25 other veterans who have made a positive impact on their respective organizations as well as on the military and the veteran community. The Military Friendly ratings program was started in 2003 as an advocacy vehicle to encourage civilian organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain, and advance veterans as employees. The 2023 Employee Veteran Leadership Awards list will be published in the June issue of G.I. Jobs that is distributed to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families around the world.
About Military Friendly
The Military Friendly® ratings program was started in 2003 as an advocacy vehicle to encourage civilian organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans as employees, entrepreneurs and students. By providing a benchmark to aim for, by posting a “score,” this program has encouraged civilian organizations to help veterans thrive in the civilian workforce. We believe that this is the very cornerstone of creating sustainable civilian opportunities for veterans.
About Control Station
Control Station empowers process manufacturers to increase production efficiency and throughput. The company’s software-based solutions actively monitor and optimize plant-wide control loop performance.
The company’s products are both highly innovative and award-winning. PlantESP™ is the leading CLPM solution for identifying and isolating issues that negatively affect control loop performance. Control Station’s portfolio of LOOP-PRO™ products is recognized as the process industry’s leading solution for PID controller tuning. It is the only controller tuning software that accurately models oscillatory and noisy process data.
Control Station’s solutions are licensed to leading process manufacturers worldwide and they are available direct from Control Station and through its network of distribution partners. The company is headquartered in the United States.
Dennis Nash
860-872-2920
www.controlstation.com
