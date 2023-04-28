The Universal Soul Company Re-Certified with the Butterfly Mark Powered by Positive Luxury
UK luxury lifestyle brand, The Universal Soul Company, has been awarded Butterfly Mark certification for a second time in recognition of their continuous improvement, embedding measurable, sustainability practices across its business operations.
London, United Kingdom, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Universal Soul Company recognises that sustainability is no longer a luxury: it is a fundamental to life. Collaborating with Positive Luxury, the brand has worked tirelessly to refine practices and ensure that positive changes are made for the benefit of people and the planet.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark certification, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of ESG+ assessment: The Universal Soul Company achieved 70% in Environment, 77% in Social and 59% in Governance, demonstrating a marked improvement since 2018, excelling in the following areas:
Circularity and sustainable sourcing: The Universal Soul Company ensures sustainable sourcing of materials, products and packaging. Up to 60% of the brand’s paper packaging is made from recycled material and is 100% recyclable. All packaging is FSC certified and inbound and outbound freight is carbon neutral, facilitated through DPD’s sustainable logistics programme. In 2022, the brand introduced its first product refill initiative, offering 100% plastic free aluminum refill bottles for its signature reed diffuser. The product range is cruelty free, free from synthetic fragrances and toxic chemicals and does not include beeswax.
Community: Placing people at the core of the brands ethos and driven by its founder, The Universal Soul Company launched a "Call just 1" campaign, during the Christmas season, encouraging its community to call one person they knew was alone. Working in partnership with department store Peter Jones, the brand hosts biannual events and short therapy sessions in addition to free e-learning modules to Women’s Refuge to expand its positive impact.
Sustainability Purpose: With a clear focus on social value and addressing social and mental challenges globally, The Universal Soul Company has placed sustainability purpose throughout its operations. To amplify this further, it has aligned to four UN 2030 SDGs including supporting equitable education, gender equality, promoting sustainable production patterns and taking urgent action to combat climate change. Sustainability objectives and ESG targets are communicated effectively to all direct suppliers and selected key suppliers to source through a supplier Code of Conduct.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are delighted to re-certify The Universal Soul Company with the Butterfly Mark. The company is on a continuous improvement journey, embedding sustainability across their business and their value chain. Clear sustainability purpose coupled with ESG metric has led to the introduction of refillable packaging and offering e-learning to Women's Refuge.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“Positive Luxury has been instrumental in inspiring & supporting our sustainability initiatives. These choices can no longer simply be a preference. It is both our responsibility, & commitment, to our customers, and the planet, as a luxury brand, that these values sit at the core of every decision we make.” -Sara Griffiths, Founder of The Universal Soul Company
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, The Universal Soul Company will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about The Universal Soul Company at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/the-universal-soul-company/
To interview Positive Luxury Co-Founder, Diana Verde Nieto or Sara Griffiths, Founder of The Universal Soul Company on sustainability, Butterfly Mark certification and transparency get in touch.
Categories