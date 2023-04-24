a1qa Recognized in the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® List
a1qa earns a spot in the Information/Communications Technology sector on the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list.
Lakewood, CO, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) has unveiled the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® (GO100) list, and a1qa is proud to be included.
Every year, IOAP conducts thorough research based on independent assessment and announces a GO100 rating with its sub-lists featuring the top advisors and suppliers offering outsourcing services.
“A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® for striving to excel, investing in their partnerships and innovating in unprecedented times,” said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. “The tenacity and leadership demonstrated in creating robust client experiences is to be applauded. Congratulations again to all those being honored by this prestigious award.”
a1qa excelled in four judging criteria:
1. Customer References: Showcasing a1qa’s core values in QA assistance.
2. Innovation: Demonstrated through next-gen programs and services that helped clients grow.
3. Corporate Social Responsibility: Exhibiting support for employees, clients, environment, supporting ethical principles, cybersecurity.
4. Awards & Certifications: Recognizing a1qa’s excellence in the QA industry on a global level.
About IAOP
IAOP® is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
About a1qa
a1qa is a pure-play QA company that has been assisting global enterprises in refining their software product quality for 2 decades. By providing end to end QA support and mix-and-match in SQA best practice, a1qa helps clients achieve the desired business goals: shorten time-to-market, boost ROI, and enhance CX. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
