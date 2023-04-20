The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on How Manufacturers Are Outselling the Competition with More Informed Customer Relationships
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: How Manufacturers Are Outselling the Competition with More Informed Customer Relationships. This event is scheduled on May 09, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm (ET).
New York, NY, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: How Manufacturers Are Outselling the Competition with More Informed Customer Relationships. This event is scheduled on May 09, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm (ET).
To know more about this event, please check here:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/how-manufacturers-are-outselling-the-competition/
Event Summary
Hitting quotas and increasing sales in today’s unpredictable economy is hard enough on its own. The food-service supply chain complicates matters further, by making it difficult to know where your products are purchased. Manufacturer sales and account reps are kept in the dark on tangible opportunities to grow customer and distributor volumes. In this live webcast, we will cover how manufacturers are grappling with this sales challenge, and how some are using new methods to excel at finding and growing customers. Hear directly from a national manufacturer on how a new set of data-enabled best practices is building stronger customer relationships and giving them a competitive edge.
Join a panel of thought leaders as they discuss new best practices for increasing revenue in food service manufacturing.
Key topics include:
Challenges of sales and customer growth
New best practices to maximize revenue
Success stories of best practices implementation
Speakers:
Bill Michalski, Chief Product Officer, ArrowStream
Bill Becker, Vice President of Solution Consulting, ArrowStream
James Kennedy, Sr. Executive Director of National Accounts, Procter & Gamble
Dave Rottenberger, Senior Director and Global P&G Professional IT, Procter & Gamble
About ArrowStream
ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 10,000 manufacturers, and 275 leading brands across 100,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
To know more about this event, please check here:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/how-manufacturers-are-outselling-the-competition/
Event Summary
Hitting quotas and increasing sales in today’s unpredictable economy is hard enough on its own. The food-service supply chain complicates matters further, by making it difficult to know where your products are purchased. Manufacturer sales and account reps are kept in the dark on tangible opportunities to grow customer and distributor volumes. In this live webcast, we will cover how manufacturers are grappling with this sales challenge, and how some are using new methods to excel at finding and growing customers. Hear directly from a national manufacturer on how a new set of data-enabled best practices is building stronger customer relationships and giving them a competitive edge.
Join a panel of thought leaders as they discuss new best practices for increasing revenue in food service manufacturing.
Key topics include:
Challenges of sales and customer growth
New best practices to maximize revenue
Success stories of best practices implementation
Speakers:
Bill Michalski, Chief Product Officer, ArrowStream
Bill Becker, Vice President of Solution Consulting, ArrowStream
James Kennedy, Sr. Executive Director of National Accounts, Procter & Gamble
Dave Rottenberger, Senior Director and Global P&G Professional IT, Procter & Gamble
About ArrowStream
ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 10,000 manufacturers, and 275 leading brands across 100,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories