SMC at Int’l Powder & Bulk Solids Expo in Rosemont, (Chicago), April 25-27
Visit SMC at Booth 2115 for the industry’s largest processing and bulk material handling event at the International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference and Exhibition at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.
Noblesville, IN, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gain access to the latest developments in process equipment and automation components engineered for: Dust Collection, Pneumatic Conveying, Material Handling & Transport and Packaging & Bagging focus on powder and bulk solid industries: food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building materials, metals, and personal care products.
SMC will debut its latest smart process and automation technology:
· Smart VentTM Valves
o Angle and Immersion valve configurations
o On-demand or timed operation
o IIoT sensor routing fully enabled
o NEMA 9 for Class II service
o UV resistant
· Long Range Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
o Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
o Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
o Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
o Up to 300 meter range
· Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves
o Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragm
o Direct piping and compression fitting connections
· Bulk Hopper / Chute Unclogging Shocker Cylinder
o Bore sizes (mm): 30, 40, 63, 80, 100
o Variable impact force
· Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers (28 kW)
o Air and water cooled
o ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Air Pressure Booster Regulator
o Increases pressure by up to two times
o 40% size reduction
· Rapid Static Neutralization Ionizers
o Bar type, fan type, nozzle type
· Environmental Resistant Actuators
o Pneumatic stainless steel (IP65 & IP67)
o Electric rod type (IP65 & IP67)
· UV Resistant Fittings & Tubing
· Filters, Regulators and Airline Products
International Powder & Bulk Solids – Expo Hours:
April 25 (Tu) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
April 26 (W) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
April 27 (Th) 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth 2115, 5555 N. River Road, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
