Wintersteiger, Inc. Provides Full North American Sales and Service Support for Kohler Maschinenbau GmbH
Wintersteiger, Inc. is pleased to provide full North American sales and support for KOHLER Machinenbau GmbH part leveling machines and strip feeding lines for steel service centers, mechanical engineering firms and the automotive industry.
Salt Lake City, UT, April 28, 2023
Wintersteiger, Inc, part of Wintersteiger AG, a leading global provider of innovative solutions for technologically sophisticated niche markets, announced today that it will provide full North American sales and service support for Kohler Maschinenbau GmbH, a leading manufacturer of metal processing machinery based in Germany, also owned by Wintersteiger AG.
Under this new partnership, Wintersteiger Inc. in Salt Lake City, will provide a comprehensive range of services for Kohler machinery, including sales, installation, maintenance, repairs, and spare parts. This support will be available to all Kohler customers throughout the United States and Canada.
"We are thrilled to partner with Kohler to provide our customers with the best possible sales, service and support," said Fritz Hoeckner, President of Wintersteiger, Inc. "Our experienced technicians and sales team have extensive knowledge of Kohler's machinery, and we are committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and cost-effective service to our customers."
The partnership with Wintersteiger, Inc. will allow Kohler to expand its customer base in North America and provide its customers with high-quality sales and service support. It will also enable Wintersteiger to strengthen its position as a leading provider of services for the metal working industry.
"We are excited to work with Wintersteiger and their team of highly skilled salespeople and service technicians to offer our North American customers the best service possible," said Hans-Peter Laubscher, Managing Director of Kohler Maschinenbau GmbH. "Wintersteiger's commitment to customer satisfaction aligns with our own values, and we believe this partnership will benefit our customers greatly."
Tracy Beers
610-349-9977
https://wintersteiger.com
Tracy Beers
610-349-9977
https://wintersteiger.com
