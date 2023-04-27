SBC Awards Nominate Shufti Pro for Compliance Solution & Partner of the Year
SBC Awards nominate global IDV provider Shufti Pro for payment and compliance awards in the category of compliance solution & partner of the year.
London, United Kingdom, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Globally recognised, AI-powered ID verification service provider, Shufti Pro, has been nominated for the Payment & Compliance awards in the Compliance Solution & Partner of the Year category by SBC, due to be held on 11 May 2023 in New York Hilton Midtown. In addition, a jury of renowned industry professionals will choose the SBC Awards North America 2023 winners. Shufti Pro received these nominations for its cutting-edge KYC and AML verification services, increasing its growth and further positive impact.
SBC is a global news, media, and events organisation that organises seminars and exhibitions. Aimed to operate the biggest B2B news publisher for sports betting and gaming, SBC awards honours businesses excelling in providing services to their global customers.
Shufti Pro's AI-based IDV solutions benefit Fintech, Regtech, banking, and other industries. The company's global presence and industry-leading 99% verification accuracy allow it to provide IDV solutions to businesses of all sizes.
Shufti Pro's KYC and AML verification solutions help businesses, including financial services, e-commerce, and gaming, enhance security and user experience. The nomination from the SBC awards demonstrates Shufti Pro’s dedication to developing trust with its partners through personalised KYC and AML solutions that meet regulatory requirements.
Commenting on the nomination, Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro, said, “We are honoured to be nominated for the SBC Awards in the Compliance Solution and Partner of the Year category. As the global crime rate is skyrocketing, providing businesses with configurable KYC and AML verification services is our top priority. This nomination has inspired Shufti Pro to work harder to provide efficient IDV solutions to our global clients.”
Shufti Pro recently launched its Risk Assessment Service to evaluate customers' risk factors and detect & prevent fraud quickly. They also issued their ID fraud report 2022 and recently won the World Financial Award for best AI use in 2022.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has six international offices and has launched 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 9000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
For more information, please contact
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
Contact
Paul Keene
+44 020 3435 6498
shuftipro.com
