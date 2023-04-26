SMC at Interphex Exhibition in New York City, April 25-27
Visit SMC at Booth 3353 at the Interphex exhibition where engineers, manufacturers and c-level executives from the pharmaceutical and biotech worlds will share and learn about the latest in their product development lifecycles. Interphex gives access to networking opportunities to over 500 global suppliers making it the premier event in the pharmaceutical industry.
Noblesville, IN, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SMC will exhibit its latest process and automation technology:
· Liquid Isolation Valves
o Direct operation rocker and poppet type
o Solenoid and drive body separated by a diaphragm
o Pumping volume 0.01 µL or less
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
o Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
o Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
o Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
· Stainless Steel Chillers
o Air cooled
o ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Filters, Regulators and Airline Products
Interphex – Exhibit Hours:
April 25 (Tu) 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
April 26 (W) 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
April 27 (Th) 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth 3353, Javits Center, 429 11th Ave. New York City 10001
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
