SMC at Interphex Exhibition in New York City, April 25-27

Noblesville, IN, April 26, 2023 --( PR.com )-- SMC will exhibit its latest process and automation technology:· Liquid Isolation Valveso Direct operation rocker and poppet typeo Solenoid and drive body separated by a diaphragmo Pumping volume 0.01 µL or less· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifoldo Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryptiono Frequency hopping at 5ms intervalso Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)· Stainless Steel Chillerso Air cooledo ±0.1°C temperature stability· Filters, Regulators and Airline ProductsInterphex – Exhibit Hours:April 25 (Tu) 10:00 am – 5:00 pmApril 26 (W) 10:00 am – 5:00 pmApril 27 (Th) 10:00 am – 1:00 pmVisit SMC at Booth 3353, Javits Center, 429 11th Ave. New York City 10001About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.