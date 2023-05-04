Shapes and Pages Launches New Standard Service Packages to Meet Market Demand
Shapes and Pages has introduced new standard service packages to meet the growing demand for affordable, standardize and effective digital marketing solutions. The packages are modular and include a range of features to help businesses improve their online presence and sales.
South Bend, IN, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shapes and Pages, a leading digital marketing agency, announced today the launch of its new modular services packages in response to growing market demand. The company has built a reputation for delivering quality services that help businesses achieve their goals, and the new packages are designed to provide even more value to clients.
"We're excited to introduce our new standard service packages, which are the result of customer feedback and industry demand," said Kevin Clinton, President of Shapes and Pages. "We understand that businesses need affordable, standardized and effective solutions to their digital marketing challenges, and these packages are designed to meet those needs."
The new standard service packages offer a range of features and benefits, including:
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to increase website traffic and conversions.
- Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to boost brand awareness and drive sales.
- Social media optimization (SMO) to improve engagement and customer loyalty.
- Email marketing to nurture leads and increase sales.
- Conversion rate optimization (CRO) to improve website performance and ROI.
The packages are priced competitively and are modular to address the unique needs of each business. "Our goal is to provide a menu of affordable, standardized and effective solutions that help businesses grow their organic search engine traffic," said Clinton.
"The plans provide a range of services at various service levels creating a comprehensive, cost-effective solution to businesses looking to improve their online presence and drive sales."
The new standard service packages are available now on the Shapes and Pages website at https://shapesandpages.com/pricing/. Businesses can choose the packages that best fit their needs and budget and get started right away.
For more information about Shapes and Pages and its services, visit https://shapesandpages.com/.
About Shapes and Pages:
Shapes and Pages is a digital marketing agency that helps businesses achieve their goals through effective online marketing strategies. The company offers a range of services, including SEO, PPC advertising, social media optimization, email marketing, and website design. With a commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction, Shapes and Pages has built a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses looking to grow and succeed. Contact Shapes and Pages at 574-366-3390 or visit https://shapesandpages.com/contact-us/ to learn more.
Contact
Kevin Clinton
574-366-3390
https://shapesandpages.com
