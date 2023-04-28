2023 Positive Luxury Awards – Winners Announced
Positive Luxury is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Positive Luxury Awards – luxury’s leading awards celebrating innovation in sustainability. The 2023 winners are Canada Goose, Monica Vinader , Bamford, Saywood Studio, Kleiderly and Keel Labs.
London, United Kingdom, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Positive Luxury is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Positive Luxury Awards – luxury’s leading awards celebrating innovation in sustainability. The 2023 winners are Canada Goose, Monica Vinader , Bamford, Saywood Studio, Kleiderly and Keel Labs.
The Positive Luxury Awards honour innovation in every aspect of ESG, across the full supply chain, celebrating leading brands, retailers and suppliers – and driving a global conversation about the future of luxury.
“Congratulations to all the exceptional luxury businesses who won at this year’s Positive Luxury Awards. The luxury industry has a vital role to play in tackling climate change, enhancing our natural world and creating a more equitable society. All of our winning companies are trailblazing innovators – and it is our intention that these awards reward their actions and inspire other companies to believe that they too can be part of the solution and help us shape a sustainable future,” says Amy Nelson-Bennett Co-CEO, Positive Luxury.
Winners
Breakthrough Business of the Year: Saywood Studio
This award recognises young companies that are playing a leading role in driving innovation in sustainability with clear purpose beyond profit.
“Saywood Studio are the stand-out winner, despite some pretty stiff competition from the other entrants in this category. Sustainability and by that, I mean sustainability that encompasses planet, people & then profit lies at the heart of everything they do. They are a lighthouse in the fashion industry, showcasing how it can successfully be done differently. Truly inspiring and one to watch for the future.” -Sara Vaughan, Innovator and Creator Brands with Purpose
Environmental Innovator of the Year: Kleiderly
This award recognises entrepreneurs, developers, agencies, suppliers, brands, and other organisations that have demonstrated innovation within an environmental sustainability initiative or project.
“Kleiderly have a clear vision and approach to divert textile waste from landfill and recycle it into a more sustainable alternative. Sustainability is at the core of their business and their upcycling approach has significant innovation potential. " -Jessica Smith, Nature Lead, UNEP Finance Initiative
Material & Manufacturing Innovation of the Year: Keel Labs
The Positive Luxury Material & Manufacturing Innovation of the Year is awarded to a material supplier or manufacturing business that has demonstrated innovation anywhere from design, research and development, production, supply chain and logistics management through to end-of-life management.
"A forward thinking and innovative concept for an alternative material solution,– Keel Labs are challenging the industry to think differently – one to watch." -Joey Pringle, Founder, Veshin Factory
Product Innovation of the Year: Bamford
The Positive Luxury Product of the Year is awarded to a product that is driving genuine change across all aspects of the ESG+ (Environmental, Social, Governance, and Innovation) criteria in the Luxury sector – inspiring other products in its category to be better and do better.
"Bamford has demonstrably advanced their sustainability thinking, placing provenance at the core of all their products. Sustainability is integrated across their supply chain – making Bamford an influential brand for future positive impact within the luxury industry." -Mei Chen, Director and Head of Fashion, Alibaba Group
Social Innovator of the Year: Canada Goose
This category rewards organisations within the luxury space that have shown strong leadership and that operate as a force for good. They have been recognised for driving social change and making the luxury world a more equitable place.
“Canada Goose company has increasingly placed sustainability at the core of their business, leading with commitments to the planet - from supply chain compliance and product innovations. Launched already a decade ago, the company's commitments to people have recently received new focus, with a social entrepreneurship programme that celebrates Inuit design, and charitable donations to the National Inuit Youth Council. Our vote serves as an encouragement to follow through on this path.” -Philipp Kauffman, Founder , Original Beans
Responsible Luxury Business of the Year: Monica Vinader
The luxury business deemed to have achieved more than any other reshaping its business model toward a fully sustainable one in the last 12 months.
"Monica Vinader has embedded sustainability across its business operations – from motivating their employees and involving stakeholders in decision making, to collaborating with suppliers with the introduction of the traceability passport. They are leaders in industry." -Sarah George, Senior Reporter, Edie
The winners was chosen from a long list of entries from 65 luxury companies. Shortlisted entries for each category were reviewed by an independent panel of diverse experts from a range of backgrounds, providing a broad perspective on luxury sustainability.
Positive Luxury would like to thank everyone who entered this year.
