RTS Consulting - Automation: New Focus on Manufacturing Shopfloor Business Solutions
RTS Consulting Automation, with over 30 years of experience helping North American manufacturing companies improve shopfloor performance, has now placed a laser focus on delivering shopfloor Industry 4.0/Digital Transformation solutions within their “MES and Controls Engineering” practices. RTS has also updated their logo to reflect the new focus, Digital Manufacturing.
Toronto, Canada, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Manufacturing is a complex, dynamic, multi-variable and competitive business. A Manufacturing Execution Solution (MES) acts as a real-time integration system between ERP (the business) and manufacturing operations. Providing a powerful holistic solution to gain competitive advantage. Today, connecting people, things, and disparate systems in order to build cross-organizational value is a must, not an option to remain in the manufacturing game.
RTS's new focus delivering highly integrated technology via “true” digital transformation deployment to achieve manufacturing business objectives. Part of the story is leveraging multi-discipline data using big data techniques, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to achieve a “Smart Factory,” leading to an “Intelligent Enterprise.”
RTS, an industry shopfloor thought leader, has brought to market several leading solutions to improve production performance, for example:
- Intimate, granular real-time data MES connectivity to shop floor equipment (PLCs SCADA, MES, IIOT, COBOTs, AI/ML, AGVs, etc.)
- Manufacturing Execution Solution integration to MS Teams
- Plant performance KPIs available via Apple SIRI, anywhere, anytime
- Shopfloor energy management solution
Customers are welcome to leverage RTS’s past experience and thought leadership with the new focus, to define their shop floor Industry 4.0/Digital Transformation strategy and roadmap.
Contact
RTS Consulting - Automation
Vic Briccardi
+1 (416) 798 – 2511 ext.222
https://rtsperfectplant.com
