Unity Communications Names Diana McCulloch as Chief Experience Officer
Diana McCulloch moves up as chief experience officer (CXO) of Unity Communications.
Gilbert, AZ, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Unity Communications promoted Diana McCulloch to chief experience officer (CXO), effective April 10, 2023. McCulloch previously served as the company’s director of service delivery, onboarding, and measurements.
In her new position, McCulloch oversees all aspects of the business process outsourcing (BPO) company’s customer experience. Her expanded responsibilities include product design, customer service, marketing, and branding.
Working closely with the executive team and other departments, McCulloch leads the development and execution of the BPO provider’s strategies for enhancing customer loyalty. She spearheads innovative efforts to attract new customers and drive the company’s growth.
McCulloch brings more than two decades of experience in customer care, project management, and product delivery. She also has an in-depth knowledge of technology and healthcare.
Before joining Unity Communications, she founded Kala Enterprises, a small business that offers several products. She also held various administrative and leadership roles at leading organizations and companies such as National Medical Capabilities, Telapprise, the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice, and The Home Depot.
“We are delighted to name Diana our new chief customer experience officer,” said Patrick Brown, founder and CEO of Unity Communications. “Diana’s extensive experience in handling customer-centric projects and her commitment to delivering a positive difference worldwide made her perfect for the role. As we gear up to grow our market reach, I look forward to collaborating closely with Diana to deliver a best-in-class experience for our existing and potential clients.”
“I am incredibly excited to accept this new challenge,” said McCulloch. “With Unity Communications’s reputation for excellence and top-notch service in the BPO industry, I anticipate working closely with Patrick and the team to take the customer journey to new heights. My ultimate goal is to help the company develop creative initiatives to generate leads and retain its loyal customers.”
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company that focuses on sales support, customer service, accounting, health care, and back-office services. With experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS), the company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses up to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and needing a “white glove” experience. Learn more at https://unity-connect.com/.
In her new position, McCulloch oversees all aspects of the business process outsourcing (BPO) company’s customer experience. Her expanded responsibilities include product design, customer service, marketing, and branding.
Working closely with the executive team and other departments, McCulloch leads the development and execution of the BPO provider’s strategies for enhancing customer loyalty. She spearheads innovative efforts to attract new customers and drive the company’s growth.
McCulloch brings more than two decades of experience in customer care, project management, and product delivery. She also has an in-depth knowledge of technology and healthcare.
Before joining Unity Communications, she founded Kala Enterprises, a small business that offers several products. She also held various administrative and leadership roles at leading organizations and companies such as National Medical Capabilities, Telapprise, the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice, and The Home Depot.
“We are delighted to name Diana our new chief customer experience officer,” said Patrick Brown, founder and CEO of Unity Communications. “Diana’s extensive experience in handling customer-centric projects and her commitment to delivering a positive difference worldwide made her perfect for the role. As we gear up to grow our market reach, I look forward to collaborating closely with Diana to deliver a best-in-class experience for our existing and potential clients.”
“I am incredibly excited to accept this new challenge,” said McCulloch. “With Unity Communications’s reputation for excellence and top-notch service in the BPO industry, I anticipate working closely with Patrick and the team to take the customer journey to new heights. My ultimate goal is to help the company develop creative initiatives to generate leads and retain its loyal customers.”
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company that focuses on sales support, customer service, accounting, health care, and back-office services. With experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS), the company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses up to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and needing a “white glove” experience. Learn more at https://unity-connect.com/.
Contact
Unity CommunicationsContact
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://unity-connect.com/
1530 E. Williams Field Rd. # 201
Gilbert, Arizona 85295
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://unity-connect.com/
1530 E. Williams Field Rd. # 201
Gilbert, Arizona 85295
Categories