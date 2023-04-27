Ron Bellows Appointed as Vice President of Wireless and Broadband Sales at Unity Communications
Meet Ron Bellows, the driving force behind Unity Communications’ success in the wireless and broadband markets.
Gilbert, AZ, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Unity Communications announced the appointment of Ron Bellows as vice president of its wireless and broadband sales division, effective April 10, 2023.
In this new role, Bellows is responsible for leading and managing the company’s sales team as well as developing and executing sales strategies. He works closely with other departments to identify opportunities for expansion while ensuring a seamless customer experience. Bellows aims to guarantee the company’s continued growth in the wireless and broadband markets.
As an award-winning managed services provider (MSP), Unity Communications offers wireless services, network connectivity, phone systems, and cybersecurity solutions. Bellows has taken over as the head of the tech sales department due to his extensive experience and expertise as a technology advisor. Prior to this role, he was the company’s director of sales and business development.
Bellows has helped several businesses improve efficiency, expense management, security, and revenue. His expertise includes mobile communications, fleet tracking, voice-over internet protocol (VoIP), managed services, security, business development, and strategic planning. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in political science and government.
Patrick Brown, CEO and founder of Unity Communications, proudly announced Bellows’s vice-presidential appointment in the tech sales department. “Ron’s extensive experience and expertise in wireless and broadband sales make him a great force to be reckoned with,” said Brown. “I am excited to work closely with him to ensure this business will continue to grow and succeed.”
Bellows was delighted to take on the challenge. “I thank Patrick for his trust and confidence in me,” he said. “ It is a great opportunity to further what Unity Communications has achieved thus far as an outsourcing company and MSP.”
“As the new vice president of wireless and broadband sales,” Bellows continued, “I commit myself to winning and keeping more clients for the company. However, achieving this objective requires a collaborative effort, so all of us have a tremendous journey ahead as we strive to achieve our common business goals.”
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company that focuses on sales support, customer service, accounting, healthcare, and back-office services. With experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS), the company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses up to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and needing a “white glove” experience. Learn more, visit at https://unity-connect.com/
In this new role, Bellows is responsible for leading and managing the company’s sales team as well as developing and executing sales strategies. He works closely with other departments to identify opportunities for expansion while ensuring a seamless customer experience. Bellows aims to guarantee the company’s continued growth in the wireless and broadband markets.
As an award-winning managed services provider (MSP), Unity Communications offers wireless services, network connectivity, phone systems, and cybersecurity solutions. Bellows has taken over as the head of the tech sales department due to his extensive experience and expertise as a technology advisor. Prior to this role, he was the company’s director of sales and business development.
Bellows has helped several businesses improve efficiency, expense management, security, and revenue. His expertise includes mobile communications, fleet tracking, voice-over internet protocol (VoIP), managed services, security, business development, and strategic planning. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in political science and government.
Patrick Brown, CEO and founder of Unity Communications, proudly announced Bellows’s vice-presidential appointment in the tech sales department. “Ron’s extensive experience and expertise in wireless and broadband sales make him a great force to be reckoned with,” said Brown. “I am excited to work closely with him to ensure this business will continue to grow and succeed.”
Bellows was delighted to take on the challenge. “I thank Patrick for his trust and confidence in me,” he said. “ It is a great opportunity to further what Unity Communications has achieved thus far as an outsourcing company and MSP.”
“As the new vice president of wireless and broadband sales,” Bellows continued, “I commit myself to winning and keeping more clients for the company. However, achieving this objective requires a collaborative effort, so all of us have a tremendous journey ahead as we strive to achieve our common business goals.”
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company that focuses on sales support, customer service, accounting, healthcare, and back-office services. With experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS), the company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses up to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and needing a “white glove” experience. Learn more, visit at https://unity-connect.com/
Contact
Unity CommunicationsContact
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://unity-connect.com/
1530 E. Williams Field Rd. # 201
Gilbert, Arizona 85295
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://unity-connect.com/
1530 E. Williams Field Rd. # 201
Gilbert, Arizona 85295
Categories