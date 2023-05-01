a1qa Announced as a Finalist at the Industry Eagles Awards 2023
a1qa makes the cut in the IT Project of the Year category at the Industry Eagles Awards 2023.
Lakewood, CO, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- a1qa has been named a finalist at the Industry Eagles Awards 2023 in the IT Project of the Year category.
The Industry Eagles Awards acknowledges different companies excellence in a variety of fields, such as IT, BFSI, healthcare, among others. A panel of independent judges selects the nominees from a range of categories against five criteria:
1. Creativity/Concept/Idea
2. Content/Quality of Message
3. Production & Execution
4. Innovation/Effectiveness
5. Overall Experience
The judgment process is blind to avoid any bias.
a1qa submitted their project for the IT Project of the Year category and advanced to the finals thanks to the successful delivery of holistic QA assistance to their customer.
Project overview
The client is a UK-based company, providing software for renting and buying real estate across the country. They selected a1qa to aid in setting up QA workflows from scratch and in launching a top-quality multi-functional web portal integrated with third-party services and native mobile apps for iOS and Android.
With a1qa’s comprehensive QA support, the customer:
1. Accelerated the QA process, as less time was needed to identify and fix defects detected during user story testing compared to bugs found in the production environment. As a result, the number of issues decreased by 1.4 times.
2. Increased the overall software quality in the production environment by implementing a shift-left-based approach, integrating QA into the CI/CD development process, and introducing a set of automated metrics in Power BI and toolkits.
3. Improved IT product performance by carrying out a set of testing activities, including client- and server-side, stress, load, volume, and configuration testing.
Vitaly Prus, Head of the testing department, shared his perspective: “Currently, companies strive to accelerate digitization speed and implement cutting-edge technologies to stay competitive in the market. However, the path to such transformations is challenging. To simplify it and increase the odds of success, we help organizations set up a shift-left approach to quality assurance that optimizes QA processes, speeds up testing cycles, and makes quality a shared responsibility.”
About a1qa
a1qa is a pure-play software testing provider that has supported global companies, including those from the F500 list, in enhancing IT solutions quality. The team, comprising of 1,100+ professionals, has helped 800+ customers to accelerate delivery time, decrease costs, and mitigate business risks. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
