Paperwork Consulting’s Terica Starr Recognized in the 2023 American Business Awards®
Stafford, TX, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting would like to congratulate Terica Starr for being awarded a Bronze® Stevie for Support Staffer of the Year in the American Business Awards®! Paperwork Consulting highly commends Terica Starr’s excellent performance, both when she first started providing the team with support functions in addition to her consultant role and now in her current role. Much of the company’s success is owed to Terica.
The American Business Awards® are the premier accolades for excellence in U.S. business, honoring organizations of all sizes and industries. The judges shared the following comments regarding Terica Starr’s entry:
“Some tremendous accomplishments and contributions to service excellence!”
“Terica Starr, Senior Compliance Consultant has achieved good results in her company. The entry has detailed description of her role as a support staffer.”
“Terica sounds like a star employee. It's good to see an employee grow in responsibility and leadership.”
“Terica is a good professional because she cares about customer responsibilities. Consequently, she has deservedly had rapid success in her career.”
Terica Starr joined Paperwork Consulting in 2020 as a labor compliance consultant. Halfway through 2021, her superior performance earned her the title of senior compliance consultant. Terica fulfilled support roles in addition to her labor compliance role for the first half of 2021. She always has Paperwork Consulting’s best interests in mind and that is why her hard work has been recognized.
Terica is an experienced labor standard specialist that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, state, and federal compliance paperwork, serving as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Terica is an advocate for the workers on multifamily development sites to make sure they are paid fairly and in line with HUD requirements. The unique perspective she gained by serving support role functions fosters her intuitiveness and proactiveness in ensuring client projects run smoothly.
Terica was previously responsible for onboarding and training, before transitioning into her current senior compliance role. In fact, she trained everyone that joined the Paperwork Consulting team up through the summer of 2021. This was increasingly difficult as the height of the pandemic was still in effect, and the nature of the team’s training requires it to be conducted in person. In addition to team trainings, her role also entailed conducting federal requirements trainings for Paperwork Consulting's subcontractor, prime contractor, and developer clients. In such an uncertain time, Terica’s commitment to providing this crucial training to the team, in addition to fulfilling the needs of clients’ trainings, is nothing short of extraordinary.
She definitely earned her senior compliance role at Paperwork Consulting, often mentoring and assisting others at the company. She creates and distributes internal training documents and is constantly developing new ideas to best utilize the company's software resources, adjust project management processes, and implement other improvements for the team and clients.
Paperwork Consulting is fortunate to be comprised of an unbelievable team of consultants. They are the reason Paperwork Consulting can so aptly serve its clients, and they uphold a sense of integrity and care with each client. Terica is very aware that every developer, subcontractor, general contractor, city, and state requires different needs and she is able to assist her peers with these intricacies. Whether serving as an auditor or a consultant, Paperwork Consulting is making sure federal regulations are being met and ensuring its clients’ utmost satisfaction. The team’s efforts are also integral in the growth and expansion of the company's service offering across the country. In the beginning of 2021, Paperwork Consulting was only serving the state of Texas; by the end of 2022, this list expanded to Califonia, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. So far in 2023, Paperwork Consulting has also expanded its services to California and Wisconsin.
Every employee brings their unique story and talent to Paperwork Consulting and the company creates opportunities for its employees/communities to not only grow but to be successful. Elevating employees to new career heights, as in Terica’s instance, does take away from her ability to provide support functions but ultimately bestows her with the important responsibility to effectively execute the company’s largest compliance contracts with high-profile clients.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.
