AAdvantage Insurance Group Hires Business Development Specialist
Zac Bilyeu to focus on creating initiatives that strategically capture additional growth opportunities.
Glen Carbon, IL, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAdvantage Insurance Group recently hired Zac Bilyeu as Business Development Specialist. In this position, he will focus on commercial sales, recruiting and training. Bilyeu’s responsibilities include generating prospects, developing new relationships, handling existing accounts, and maintaining client satisfaction by providing custom insurance plans in the property and casualty marketplace.
Prior to joining the agency, Bilyeu worked for a national voluntary benefits company as a Territory Sales Trainer. He holds his life and health licenses, as well as his Property & Casualty Insurance certifications, in Illinois and Missouri.
Bilyeu earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Bilyeu also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and Public Relations from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. and a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Ill.
Founded in 2009, AAdvantage Insurance Group specializes in auto, home, business, transportation, and life insurance. The agency serves clients in 19 states with the majority in Illinois and Missouri. AAdvantage Insurance Group is located at 78 S. Main St. in Glen Carbon, Ill.
“Zac is an excellent resource when it comes to risk management and client retention,” said AAdvantage Insurance Group CEO Josh Kaburick. “We look forward to all he will accomplish for our organization, including the solutions he will create to fully meet our client’s needs.”
AAdvantage Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $11 billion national alliance.
For more information about AAdvantage Insurance Group, call (618) 692-4440.
Contact
Valley Insurance Agency AllianceContact
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
